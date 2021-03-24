Heatcheck podcast - Is Damian Lillard the best Portland Trail Blazer ever?

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, Le Mans and Team GB forward Ovie Soko and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey to chop up all the latest news and storylines from around the league this week.

To kick things off, Jaydee and BJ pay tribute to the late, great Elgin Baylor after the Lakers icon passed away on Monday at 86 years old.

NBA legend and Lakers icon Elgin Baylor has passed away at the age of 86.@bjarmstrong discusses his legacy and how he helped shape what we all love about the sport of basketball — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) March 23, 2021

You can also watch Inside the NBA's touching segment on one of the game's true legends below:

3:59 Inside the NBA looks back on the incredible legacy of Elgin Baylor after the Los Angeles Lakers legend sadly passed away at the age of 86 on Monday

After that it's on to trade rumours, as Mo is faced with the daunting prospect of the Celtics giving up his beloved Marcus Smart, with the Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier rumoured to be going the other way in a blockbuster deal.

Aaron Gordon has made his intentions to leave Orlando very clear, but will he secure a move before this week's trade deadline? 🤝@TheHoopGenius discusses the details and the interested parties 👇 — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) March 23, 2021

Then comes Hot or Not, as Ovie and Mo strongly disagree on the Toronto Raptors (no surprises there), as well as breaking down whether the surging Atlanta Hawks can make a splash in the Eastern Conference play-offs.

4:39 Mo Mooncey feels the Hawks' team mentality, improvements on defense and potential trade movements could see them make an upset in the playoffs

Is Damian Lillard the greatest Portland Trail Blazer of all time? BJ Armstrong gives his take on the NBA's premier clutch scorer and where he stands in Blazers history.

2:02 BJ Armstrong believes if Damian Lillard is on pace to be the Portland Trail Blazers greatest ever player

In the OG Series we take a closer look at former Timberwolves, Celtics and Nets power forward Kevin Garnett, one of the very best players in the league during the 2000s and a feared competitor on the court. Mo waxes lyrical about what made 'The Big Ticket' such a uniquely beloved and universally respected superstar.

4:02 Mo Mooncey looks at why Kevin Garnett truly deserves a place in the NBA Hall Of Fame

And finally, the team look ahead to another weekend of live basketball, with Ovie confident his Phoenix Suns can beat the LaMelo-less Charlotte Hornets this Sunday, live on Sky Sports Mix & Arena, as well as for free on our YouTube channel.

5:39 Ovie Soko feels the Suns will have enough to beat the Hornets this Sunday, whilst BJ Armstrong starts a rumour saying Aaron Gordon could take Phoenix to the next level!

