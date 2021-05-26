New York Knicks' Julius Randle named NBA's Most Improved Player for 2020/21 season

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was announced as the NBA's Most Improved Player for 2020-21 on Tuesday night.

Randle was presented with the award by his young son, Kyden, in a touching surprise arranged by the NBA on TNT broadcast crew.

This followed on from the first award announcement on Monday, when Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was presented with the Sixth Man of the Year award by his teammate - and fellow finalist for the honour - Joe Ingles.

Joe Ingles hands Jordan Clarkson the #KiaSixth Man of the Year trophy 🎶 pic.twitter.com/pamxUATDqb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2021

Just to add to the heart-warming nature of proceedings, the two winners - who had previously played together for the Los Angeles Lakers - took to Twitter to congratulate each other on their individual accolades.

6TH MAN!! Congrats to you fam. It’s been a journey bro let’s keep going!! https://t.co/OHnknEAz73 — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) May 26, 2021

Randle received 98 of the 100 first-place votes for the award from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, according to the NBA. Accumulating 493 points, he was only left off one ballot.

His résumé speaks for itself. In his seventh season and on his third team, Randle set or tied career highs in almost every major statistical category during what is his second year with the Knicks.

2:06 Julius Randle scored 40 points as the New York Knicks recorded their eighth straight triumph in an overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks

He finished the regular season averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 71 games, while also leading the Knicks to the postseason for the first time in eight years - via the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Randle also raised his 3-point shooting percentage a remarkable rate: from 28 per cent last season to 41 per cent this time round, despite also increasing his volume by two attempts from deep per game.

1:47 Julius Randle dropped 44 Points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists as the New York Knicks beat the Dallas Mavericks

The forward also led the league with 37.6 minutes per game, had 41 double-doubles, six triple-doubles and made his first All-Star team to cap off a truly spectacular season.

The 26-year-old Randle spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and his next two with the New Orleans Pelicans showing flashes of potential, without ever really threatening to make the kind of significant improvement he now has done over the past six months.

5:34 BJ Armstrong agrees with Jaydee Dyer that Julius Randle should be the most improved player this year, but Mo Mooncey has another ideas

Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons received the other two first-place votes and finished in a distant second with 140. Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (138) was third.

Randle and the Knicks must now turn their attention to levelling the first-round series against Atlanta, after Trae Young's last-second floater gave the Hawks a dramatic 107-105 victory at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

Tom Thibodeau's team will once again host the Hawks at MSG on Wednesday night before heading to Atlanta for two consecutive games there. The victor of the series will face the winner of the series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards, with Philly currently holding a 1-0 lead.