WNBA round-up: Jewell Loyd hits OT buzzer-beater as Seattle Storm beat Dallas Wings

Jewell Loyd made a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime to give the Seattle Storm a 105-102 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

Seattle's Stephanie Talbot inbounded from the sideline with 0.8 seconds left and Loyd scored on the catch-and-shoot. Loyd scored 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three-point range, and had seven assists for the Storm (7-1). Breanna Stewart added 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Talbot scored 21 points.

The Wings (2-5) erased 10-point deficits in the third and fourth quarters. Satou Sabally had a basket with 7.9 seconds left in regulation that was initially ruled a three-pointer, giving Dallas a 97-96 lead, but was changed to a two-point basket after video review.

Neither team led by more than two points in the extra period until Loyd's winner. Allisha Gray gave the Wings a 102-100 lead on a driving layup with two minutes left. Loyd tied it on a layup with 38.7 seconds left.

Marina Mabrey had 24 points for Dallas. Arike Ogunbowale added 22.

Collier hits late free throws, Dream beat Lynx 86-84

Napheesa Collier scored 26 points and made two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining in the Minnesota Lynx's 86-84 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Courtney Williams' 57-foot heave slammed off the backboard to end it.

Kayla McBride added 17 for the Lynx (2-4) in their second straight victory. Layshia Clarendon had 14, and Crystal Dangerfield 13.

Williams' shot with 1:51 left gave Atlanta (4-3) their last lead of the night at 80-79. Collier and Clarendon each sank a pair of free throws before Tiffany Hayes pulled the Dream into an 84-all tie with 5.2 seconds left. Williams fouled Collier on a drive to the basket to set up her winning foul shots.

Hayes led the Dream with 23 points.