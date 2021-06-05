WNBA round-up: Jewell Loyd hits OT buzzer-beater as Seattle Storm beat Dallas Wings

Jewell Loyd made a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime to give the Seattle Storm a 105-102 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.
Seattle's Stephanie Talbot inbounded from the sideline with 0.8 seconds left and Loyd scored on the catch-and-shoot. Loyd scored 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three-point range, and had seven assists for the Storm (7-1). Breanna Stewart added 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Talbot scored 21 points.
The Wings (2-5) erased 10-point deficits in the third and fourth quarters. Satou Sabally had a basket with 7.9 seconds left in regulation that was initially ruled a three-pointer, giving Dallas a 97-96 lead, but was changed to a two-point basket after video review.
WNBA: Friday's Results
|Dallas Wings
|102-105
|Seattle Storm (OT)
|Atlanta Dream
|84-86
|Minnesota Lynx
Neither team led by more than two points in the extra period until Loyd's winner. Allisha Gray gave the Wings a 102-100 lead on a driving layup with two minutes left. Loyd tied it on a layup with 38.7 seconds left.
Marina Mabrey had 24 points for Dallas. Arike Ogunbowale added 22.
Collier hits late free throws, Dream beat Lynx 86-84
Napheesa Collier scored 26 points and made two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining in the Minnesota Lynx's 86-84 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.
Courtney Williams' 57-foot heave slammed off the backboard to end it.
WNBA: Saturday's fixtures
|Las Vegas Aces
|vs
|Washington Mystics
|Chicago Sky
|vs
|Los Angeles Sparks
|New York Liberty
|vs
|Connecticut Sun
Kayla McBride added 17 for the Lynx (2-4) in their second straight victory. Layshia Clarendon had 14, and Crystal Dangerfield 13.
Williams' shot with 1:51 left gave Atlanta (4-3) their last lead of the night at 80-79. Collier and Clarendon each sank a pair of free throws before Tiffany Hayes pulled the Dream into an 84-all tie with 5.2 seconds left. Williams fouled Collier on a drive to the basket to set up her winning foul shots.
Hayes led the Dream with 23 points.