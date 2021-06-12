Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia 76ers to Game 3 win over Atlanta Hawks to grab edge in series

Joel Embiid collected 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to fuel the visiting Philadelphia 76ers to a 127-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Embiid and team-mate Ben Simmons each scored 11 points to highlight a third quarter in which the 76ers outscored the Hawks by a 34-19 margin. Philadelphia coasted from there to seize a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 4 on Monday in Atlanta.

Tobias Harris (22 points) reached the 20-point plateau for the sixth straight game. He went 10-for-16 from the floor, helping the 76ers shoot a blistering 58.2 per cent overall and 47.6 per cent from three-point range (10 of 21).

Simmons finished with 18 points and seven assists, and Furkan Korkmaz scored 14 points off the bench, 11 of them in the first quarter. Korkmaz saw extended playing time in place of starter Danny Green, who left the game in the first quarter due to a right calf strain and did not return.

1:07 Joel Embiid scores 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Philadelphia 76ers' victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of their playoff series.

Philadelphia 76ers starters Points Rebounds Assists Tobias Harris 22 8 5 Joel Embiid 27 9 8 Ben Simmons 18 4 7 Seth Curry 12 4 2 Danny Green 0 1 0

Trae Young scored 16 of his 28 points in the first half for the Hawks, who saw their 13-game home winning streak come to a halt. John Collins added 23 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 19. Danilo Gallinari scored 17 points, and Clint Capela grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds.

Ahead by five at half-time, Philadelphia bolted out of the blocks to begin the third quarter, making its first eight shots from the floor to secure an 80-62 lead. Seth Curry drained a three-pointer and a pair of short jumpers to highlight the 76ers' 19-6 spurt.

Philadelphia pushed its advantage to 22 points in the fourth quarter before Atlanta scored 13 of the next 17 points to cut the deficit to 110-97 with 5:13 to play. Embiid was fouled on a drive and Young was whistled for a technical foul to halt the momentum.

Atlanta Hawks starters Points Rebounds Assists Bogdan Bogdanovic 19 4 1 Trae Young 28 0 8 John Collins 23 7 0 Clint Capela 8 16 2 Solomon Hill 1 1 0

0:18 Ben Simmons sets up a monster dunk by Joel Embiid with the alley-oop pass during the Philadelphia 76ers' victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of their playoff series.

Earlier, Shake Milton sank a mid-range jumper and a three-pointer to extend Philadelphia's lead to 41-30 with 8:18 remaining in the second quarter.

Atlanta trimmed the gap to 61-56 after Young made a driving layup just before half-time.

Korkmaz's big performance off the bench staked the 76ers to a 28-20 lead at the end of the first quarter. Korkmaz sank all three of his shots from the floor - including two from 3-point range - and hit all three of his foul shots. He missed five of his six field-goal attempts the rest of the night, and he never attempted another free throw.