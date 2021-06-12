Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns topple Denver Nuggets to take 3-0 series lead

The Phoenix Suns took a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets in their semi-final series after Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined for 55 points while Deandre Ayton supplied 15 rebounds. Newly-crowned MVP Nikola Jokic could not lead the Nuggets to victory despite yet another triple-double.

By Field Level Media

Saturday 12 June 2021 07:58, UK

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, front, protects the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon defends in the second half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. Phoenix won 116-102. 2:11
Highlights of the third game in the Western Conference semi-finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets

Devin Booker scored 28 points, Chris Paul had 27 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 116-102 to take a 3-0 lead in their Western Conference semi-final series.

Deandre Ayton had 10 points and 15 rebounds, Jae Crowder scored 14 and Mikal Bridges added 11 for Phoenix, who will aim for a sweep of the best-of-seven series on Sunday in Denver. Paul contributed eight assists.

The Suns have won six consecutive playoff games and are one win from advancing to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2009-10 - the last season in which they made the playoffs before this year.

Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets on the night he received his NBA Most Valuable Player award. Monte Morris scored 21, Michael Porter Jr. had 15 and Will Barton added 14 for Denver.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, passes the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon defends during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. 1:35
Devin Booker scores 28 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 3-0 lead in their Western Conference semi-final against the Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns starters

Points Rebounds Assists
Devin Booker 28 6 4
Chris Paul 27 6 8
Deandre Ayton 10 15 2
Jae Crowder 14 3 4
Mikal Bridges 11 2 0

Phoenix jumped out to a 21-8 lead early and were on top 37-27 after the first quarter. The Suns never trailed after being down 3-2. Denver closed within 40-36 in the second quarter, but Torrey Craig hit a three-pointer and a layup to start a 9-0 Suns run that got the lead back to 13.

Trending

It was a 10-point gap late in the second before the Nuggets scored the final six points of the half to trail just 59-55 at intermission.

Phoenix opened the third quarter on an 11-3 run to go ahead 70-58 on a floater by Booker. Denver tried to cut into the deficit, but two free throws and a pair of pull-up jumpers by Paul kept the lead at 10.

Also See:

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic drives as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton defends during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. Phoenix won 116-102. 1:58
Nikola Jokic scores 32 points, 10 assists and 20 rebounds in the Denver Nuggets' loss to the Phoenix Suns

Denver Nuggets starters

Points Rebounds Assists
Nikola Jokic 30 20 10
Aaron Gordon 4 4 0
Michael Porter Jr. 15 5 1
Austin Rivers 5 0 0
Facundo Campazzo 6 2 0

Following a short jumper by Jokic that made it 82-74, Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson hit two three-pointers to give the Suns an 88-74 lead, and they took a 90-76 edge into the fourth quarter.

Phoenix started the final period by scoring the first six points to lead by 20 with 10:17 left. The Nuggets called a timeout and responded with seven straight points and had several chances to get closer before Crowder hit a three-pointer.

After Jokic picked up a technical foul, Paul hit the free throw and then sank two jumpers to make it 104-85, before sealing the outcome with a corner three-pointer with 2:43 left to give Phoenix a 17-point edge.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports