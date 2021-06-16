Reports: Chris Paul in COVID protocol, doubtful for Phoenix Suns in Western Conference Finals

Phoenix Suns' star point guard Chris Paul has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Suns had advanced to the Conference Finals with a sweep of the Denver Nuggets behind Paul's 25.5 points per game and 41-to-5 assist-to-turnover ratio in the series, including a dominant 37-point performance in the final game to close things out.

2:08 Chris Paul scores 37 points and seven assists in the Phoenix Suns' Game 4 victory over the Denver Nuggets to complete the 4-0 sweep in their playoff series

Paul, who is the president of the NBA Players Union, is now out indefinitely but could have a shorter isolation period if he is vaccinated. However, it is widely believed that his status for the Conference Finals is now up in the air.

The Suns would be pulling for a long series in the other Western Conference semi-final between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, which continues on Wednesday night with Game 5 live on Sky Sports Main Event & Arena.

The series is tied 2-2 but with Kawhi Leonard now confirmed out with a knee injury, the Jazz will be looking to take advantage.

A potential Game 7 would be played Sunday. The NBA has not released a schedule yet for the Conference Finals.

Paul, who is 36, has made one other trip to the Conference Finals in his stellar career, in 2018 with the Houston Rockets.

He was forced out of that series with a hamstring injury after the Rockets went up 3-2 in the best-of-seven set. Houston lost the final two games to the Golden State Warriors and were consequently eliminated.

