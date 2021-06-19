Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

WNBA round-up: Skylar Diggins-Smith stars as Phoenix Mercury end losing streak

Coverage of the WNBA continues on Saturday as the Chicago Sky host the Connecticut Sun on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix from 7pm

Saturday 19 June 2021 08:47, UK

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) during the Phoenix Mercury against the Los Angeles Sparks WNBA basketball game on June 16, 2021, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images) 2:15
Highlights of the regular season game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Los Angeles Sparks

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, Brianna Turner had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-66 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Brittney Griner added 14 points and eight rebounds to help Phoenix (6-7) avenge an 85-80 loss to the Sparks on Wednesday. The Mercury next play on June 27 against Minnesota.

Diggins-Smith scored 14 points in the first half and Griner added nine to help Phoenix build a 44-36 lead.

Get NBA & WNBA news on your phone

Get NBA & WNBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA & WNBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Erica Wheeler scored 17 points for Los Angeles (5-6). Brittney Sykes had 14 points and Bria Holmes added 11. The Sparks were 16-of-22 from the free-throw line compared to 25-of-31 for Phoenix.

Also See:

The game was played at the Los Angeles Convention Center due to an NBA playoff game at Staples Center.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports