Dirk Nowitzki joins Dallas Mavericks as special adviser

Dirk Nowitzki will serve as a special adviser to the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced Friday.

Per the Mavericks, Nowitzki will assist with the hiring of both a general manager and head coach and consult on other front-office decisions.

The move comes two days after owner Mark Cuban fired president of basketball operations/general manager Donnie Nelson, and one day after head coach Rick Carlisle resigned.

"Mark Cuban approached me about a role as special adviser and I am happy to support my Mavs," Nowitzki said.

"Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle were both my mentors and played huge roles in my career and the success of this franchise, and I am going to miss them. It is important for me now to join Mark and contribute as much as I can as we move forward."

Nowitzki, who turns 43 on Saturday, played all 21 of his NBA seasons with Dallas. He led the Mavericks to their lone NBA title in 2011 and was named the NBA Finals MVP.

Image: Nowitzki holds up the Finals MVP trophy presented by Bill Russell after defeating the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2011 NBA Finals

A 14-time All-Star and NBA MVP for the 2006-07 season, Nowitzki is the franchise's all-time leader in points (31,560), rebounds (11,489), 3-pointers (1,982), free throws made (7,240), blocks (1,281) and games played (1,522).

Dallas lost its first-round Western Conference playoff series to the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games after taking leads of 2-0 and 3-2 earlier in the series.

The Mavericks were the No. 5 seed in the conference after a 42-30 regular-season finish. Star forward Luka Doncic turned in another stellar season and was named to his second straight All-NBA first team.

The new general manager will be tasked with signing Doncic, the franchise cornerstone, to a five-year contract extension that likely would top $200m, based on current projections.

On Wednesday, the Mavericks announced they "mutually agreed to part ways" with Nelson, who served in that capacity for 24 seasons. ESPN and The Athletic reported Nelson was rankled by the ever-growing influence of the team's director of quantitative research and development, Haralabos "Bob" Voulgaris.

Carlisle, 61, compiled a record of 555-478 in 13 seasons as the Mavericks coach from 2008-21. He coached two seasons with the Detroit Pistons (2001-03) and four with the Indiana Pacers (2003-07) and also served as an assistant coach for the then-New Jersey Nets, Portland Trail Blazers and Pacers. His all-time win-loss record as a head coach is 836-689.