WNBA: Short-handed Los Angeles Sparks no match for Jackie Young, A'ja Wilson and Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young had 18 points and A'ja Wilson scored 17 points with 10 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces used a balanced attack while cruising to a 99-75 victory over the host Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night.

Riquna Williams scored 14 points with eight rebounds for Las Vegas, while Liz Cambage had 13 points with 11 rebounds.

The Aces (12-4) won for the seventh time in their last eight games and followed a signature overtime victory over the champion Seattle Storm on Sunday by dominating the Sparks in the first of two games at Los Angeles.

The Aces improved to 2-0 against the Sparks with the finale of the season series on Friday.

Amanda Zahui B. scored 22 points with nine rebounds for the short-handed Sparks, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games and have now dropped six of eight. The Sparks again were without sisters Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike, who are out with knee injuries.

Te'a Cooper scored 15 points for the Sparks (6-9), while Erica Wheeler had 13 and Brittney Sykes scored 11.

Kahleah Copper scored 17 points and Candace Parker added 10 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Chicago Sky defeated the Dallas Wings 91-81 in Arlington, Texas, in the first of a two-games-in-three-days series between the teams.

The Sky built a 30-point lead early in the second quarter but were up just 71-64 after Allisha Gray hit a 3-pointer for Dallas less than a minute into the fourth period. Chicago (10-8) would let the Wings get no closer, pulling away to win for the eighth time in nine games.

Azura Stevens poured in 13 off the bench for the Sky, with Courtney Vandersloot adding 10 points and 12 assists, and Stefanie Dolson, Allie Quigley, Diamond DeShields and hitting for 10 points apiece for Chicago.

Isabelle Harrison led Dallas (8-9) by matching her career-high with 23 points along with eight rebounds and four steals. Arike Ogunbowale added 22 for the Wings, which had a two-game winning streak snapped, while Gray scored 16.

Kayla McBride scored 26 points as the visiting Minnesota Lynx defeated the Phoenix Mercury 82-76 on Wednesday night.

Napheesa Collier added 19 points and 11 rebounds, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Layshia Clarendon scored 12 for the Lynx (8-7).

Brittney Griner scored 28 points, but just five in the second half, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 16 and Diana Taurasi had 10 for the Mercury (7-8).

The season series is even at one win each as the teams prepare to meet again on Saturday in Phoenix.

Griner, who was scoreless and missed both of her field-goal attempts in the third quarter, made a 3-pointer to get the Mercury within 71-66 early in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix got as close as four points twice before Clarendon's basket gave Minnesota an 80-74 lead with 26.5 seconds left.