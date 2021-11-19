Dirk Nowitzki's number 41 jersey to be retired by Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are planning to retire Dirk Nowitzki's No 41 jersey on January 5 when they host the Golden State Warriors, according to basketball insider Marc Stein.

It marks another honour for the future Hall of Famer, who was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team last month.

Nowitzki, 43, famously played all 21 seasons with the Mavericks, an NBA record for any player with one team. No player has ever logged more minutes (51,368) in a Dallas uniform.

The 2007 MVP leads the franchise in several other all-time categories, including games played (1,522), points (31,560), rebounds (11,489), blocks (1,281) and 3-pointers (1,982).

Nowitzki led the Mavericks to their lone championship in 2011, winning NBA Finals MVP as they upset the heavily-favoured Miami Heat in six games.

The 14-time All-Star retired after the 2018-19 season, leaving the game as one of the greatest international players of all time. He finished his career with averages of 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

Nowitzki rejoined the Mavericks in June as a special advisor.

He is one of five ambassadors for the NBA's 75th season, joining Clyde Drexler, Magic Johnson, Bob Pettit and Oscar Robertson.