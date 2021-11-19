Please select your default edition
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby out indefinitely with hip injury

Anunoby has averaged a team-high – and career-best – 20.1 ppg through the opening 15 games this season

Friday 19 November 2021 09:18, UK

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, right, drives to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Image: Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby in action

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, the NBA's sole current British star, has been ruled out indefinitely with hip injury, head coach Nick Nurse has confirmed.

The Raptors started the season without star forward Pascal Siakam, and fifth-year forward Anunoby was among those who stepped into the void, scoring a career-best 20.1 ppg through the first 15 games.

But Friday's shootaround dampened the excitement around what appears to be a breakout campaign, as Raptors coach Nurse told reporters Anunoby would be out indefinitely with a hip pointer: "According to (vice president of player health and performance) Alex McKechnie, it'll be a while."

Anunoby, who was born in London, suffered the injury during a workout in Portland, Toronto's prior stop on this six-game trip.

Khem Birch started in his stead, scoring a season-high 14 points in Toronto's 119-103 loss to the Jazz.

