Anthony Davis drops 30 and shines on both ends as Los Angeles Lakers rally to beat Detroit Pistons

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook rallied the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

The pair were left to step up after LeBron James was ejected early in the third quarter after drawing blood by hitting Isaiah Stewart in the face.

Davis had 30 points, 10 rebounds and two big blocked shots late on 20-year-old Detroit rookie Cade Cunningham. Westbrook had 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

MALICE AT THE PALACE TAKE 2⁉️



▶️ LeBron connects with elbow

▶️ Stewart chases him all over court

▶️ Blood streams for Detroit center's eye



Absolute chaos on court at Little Caesars Arena.pic.twitter.com/b7WWqyc86f — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) November 22, 2021

Cunningham, the No 1 overall pick in the draft, had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to become the youngest player in franchise history with a triple-double.

James was sent to the locker room after his left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewart's face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound. Detroit's center had to be held back more than once, keeping him separated from the NBA superstar, and he also was ejected.

Image: Team-mates and officials try to restrain Isaiah Stewart as he chases manically after LeBron James following the clash

Westbrook was assessed a technical after the officials reviewed the play and the fallout from it.

James had 10 points and five assists in his second game back in the lineup. After missing eight games with an abdominal strain, he played Friday night in a 130-108 loss at Boston.

Sunday night's NBA results Los Angeles Lakers 121-116 Detroit Pistons

Denver Nuggets 97-106 Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks 91-97 Los Angeles Clippers

Toronto Raptors 104-119 Golden State Warriors

New York Knicks 103-109 Chicago Bulls

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the top five plays from Sunday night in the NBA

Phoenix extends streak to 12 with win over Nuggets

Cam Johnson scored a career-high 22 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 and fast-starting Phoenix beat Denver for its 12th straight victory.

The Suns scored 48 points in the first quarter for a 20-point lead, shooting 17 of 22 (77.3 per cent) from the field, including 7 of 8 from 3-point range.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Denver Nuggets up against the Phoenix Suns in Week 5 of the NBA

Johnson, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder all hit two 3-pointers during the early run. The Suns haven't lost since October 27 against Sacramento when Harrison Barnes made a 3-pointer at the buzzer. It's the longest winning streak for the franchise since they won 17 straight during the 2006-07 season.

Denver star forward Nikola Jokic missed his second straight game with a sprained right wrist. The Nuggets have lost four straight to fall to 9-8.

George leads Clippers in second-half comeback

Paul George scored 12 of his 29 points in the third quarter and Los Angeles beat Dallas to end a two-game skid.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks up against the Los Angeles Clippers in Week 5 of the NBA

Reggie Jackson scored eight of his 23 points in the third, when the Clippers turned a one-point deficit into a nine-point lead.

Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points and eight rebounds for Dallas. With Luka Doncic out with a sprained left knee and ankle, the Mavericks have dropped three straight - the first two in Phoenix - to open a four-game trip.

Read full game report here

Warriors move to 15-2 as Poole, Wiggins both put up 30-plus

Jordan Poole had his second straight 30-point performance with 33, Andrew Wiggins added 32 points and seven rebounds and NBA-leading Golden State beat Toronto to improve to 15-2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Toronto Raptors up against the Golden State Warriors in Week 5 of the NBA

Poole shot 10 for 13 and made eight 3-pointers. Stephen Curry had 12 points and eight assists after sitting out at Detroit on Friday night to rest his sore hip.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points for Toronto.

DeRozan scores 31 as Bulls beat Knicks

DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and Chicago rallied in the fourth quarter to beat New York.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the New York Knicks up against the Chicago Bulls in Week 5 of the NBA

Coby White scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago win its second straight and fourth in five games.

Julius Randle had 34 points on 13-for-18 shooting for New York.