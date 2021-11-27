Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant injures knee during first quarter against Atlanta Hawks

Memphis point guard Ja Morant left in the first quarter of the Grizzlies' game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night with a left knee injury.

The injury happened with about three-and-a-half minutes left in the first quarter. Morant was on the offensive end when he came up hobbling. He limped along the baseline to the Memphis bench. He was almost immediately helped back to the Memphis locker room.

Replays did not appear to show any significant contact on the play that Morant was hurt. The team announced a short time later that he would not return to the game and later in the evening announced that preliminary imaging revealed a left knee sprain.

Morant suffered a serious ankle sprain a year ago - and made it back in less than three weeks. No timeline yet on a timeline for a return from this left knee sprain, but he amazed those in the organisation in how he attacked rehab a year ago.

More testing to come on Ja Morant's left knee and that'll give the Grizzlies a clearer sense of the sprain's severity. Once that's done, Memphis will know better a timetable on a return. Morant's had a monster season -- and he will be back to complete it. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 27, 2021

Morant, the second pick in the 2019 draft out of Murray State, is eighth in the NBA in scoring at 25.3 points a game. He also averages 7.1 assists. He was the 2019 Rookie of the Year.