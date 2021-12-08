Please select your default edition
CJ McCollum: Trail Blazers guard diagnosed with collapsed right lung, further evaluation required for Portland star

CJ McCollum sustained the injury during the 4th quarter of Portland's game against Boston on December 4

Wednesday 8 December 2021 07:18, UK

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Nuggets in Denver
Image: Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum sustained the injury on December 4

A CT scan has revealed that Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a collapsed right lung, known medically as a pneumothorax, the team announced Tuesday.

McCollum sustained the injury during the 4th quarter of Portland's game against Boston on December 4.

A pneumothorax is a collapsed lung that occurs "when air leaks into the space between your lung and chest wall," according to the Mayo Clinic. This air pushes on the outside of your lung and makes it collapse. A pneumothorax can be a complete lung collapse or a collapse of only a portion of the lung.

McCollum will be further evaluated before a prognosis is determined and his status will be updated accordingly.

The news about McCollum's injury comes after it was revealed that the shooting guard featured in trade talks about the potential acquisition of Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. He did not travel with the team for Wednesday's game at Golden State.

In 24 games this season (all starts), McCollum has averaged 20.6 points 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.08 steals in 35.3 minutes.

McCollum's injury is one of several to befall the struggling Blazers. All-Star Damian Lillard has missed four games with lower abdominal tendinopathy. Backup point guard Anfernee Simons is out with a right ankle sprain, while forward Nassir Little has missed four games with a left ankle sprain.

