Joel Embiid scores 41 points as Philadelphia 76ers beat Boston Celtics

Joel Embiid had a 41-point double-double as the big man dominated in the Philadelphia 76ers' 108-103 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Seventeen of his 41 points came in the fourth quarter, hitting three jumpers in the final minutes and three free throws in the last four seconds to ice the game.

With both teams fighting COVID-19 outbreaks, Embiid also had 10 rebounds and a steal on the Celtics' last-chance inbound pass while playing 40 minutes, 14 seconds - a season high for a game that did not go to overtime.

Seth Curry scored 26 points and Tobias Harris had 25 for Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum had 17 and Enes Kanter Freedom had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who had seven players in COVID-19 protocol, with Robert Williams III a late scratch for personal reasons.

Monday night's NBA scores Philadelphia 76ers 108-103 Boston Celtics

Houston Rockets 118-133 Chicago Bulls

Sacramento Kings 98-113 Golden State Warriors

OKC Thunder 102-99 Memphis Grizzlies

Charlotte Hornets 102-112 Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs 116-92 LA Clippers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the top ten plays from Monday night in the NBA.

DeRozan scores 26 as Bulls beat Rockets

DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points as Chicago beat Houston.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Houston Rockets' trip to the Chicago Bulls in Week 10 of the NBA

DeRozan, who scored 38 points in Sunday's win over the Lakers after missing three games due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, received help from five team-mates who scored in double figures.

Coby White, in his second game since returning from protocols, came off the bench to score 24 points. Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball had 19 points and eight assists and Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points. Alonso McKinnie finished with 16 from the bench.

The Bulls never trailed and led by 25 points during the first half. They have won two consecutive games and six of their last eight.

Christian Wood had 23 points and 11 rebounds, but the Rockets lost for the fifth time in seven games. Jae'Sean Tate added 16 points.

Curry drops 30 as Warriors beat Kings

Stephen Curry scored 30 points as the Warriors celebrated him for the three-point record in his first home game since breaking Ray Allen's mark, and Golden State held off Sacramento in a matchup of short-handed rivals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sacramento Kings trip to the Golden State Warriors in Week 10 of the NBA

Curry received a video tribute in the first quarter with highlights of the two-time MVP setting the record during the Warriors' 105-96 victory over the Knicks last Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. He passed Allen's 2,973 threes that were tops for 10 years.

Draymond Green notched his franchise-leading 31st career triple-double and first this season with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on a night his son, Draymond Jr., was just as big of a star working as a towel and equipment kid.

Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 11 assists to lead Sacramento, which was down six players plus interim head coach Alvin Gentry. Assistant Doug Christie stepped in as acting coach.

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey lead scoring as Thunder spoil Morant's return

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points, Josh Giddey added 19 points and 11 assists, as Oklahoma City beat Ja Morant and Memphis.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's clash with the Memphis Grizzlies in Week 10 of the NBA

Morant returned from injury and the league's COVID-19 protocols after a 12-game absence and finished with 16 points. Desmond Bane led Memphis with 25 points and Dillon Brooks scored 19.

The Thunder overcame an 89-84 deficit in the final 4:36 and took the lead for good at 96-95 on Giddey's layup with 50 seconds remaining.

The last time these teams met, the Grizzlies set an NBA record for margin of victory in a 152-79 thrashing.

Gobert goes 23/21 as Jazz defeat Hornets

Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 21 rebounds to lead Utah over Charlotte.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets' visit to the Utah Jazz in Week 10 of the NBA

Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points for the Jazz, who blew a 22-point lead but finished strong to snap a two-game home losing streak. Donovan Mitchell chipped in 21.

LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 21 points and 11 assists before fouling out in the final minute. Miles Bridges added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Terry Rozier chipped in 20 points but the Hornets could not fully overcome another dismal start and dropped their third straight on the road.

Murray's triple-double helps Spurs beat Clippers

Dejounte Murray delivered his third triple-double in five games with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-92 on Monday night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs' visit to the LA Clippers in Week 10 of the NBA

Jakob Poeltl added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Doug McDermott scored 16 points as the Spurs improved to 2-1 on their four-game road trip. Murray also had a triple-double in a victory Friday at Utah and now has six triple-doubles on the season.

Paul George had 25 points for the Clippers after missing the previous five games with a sprained right elbow. Ivica Zubac added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles as the Clippers lost for the third consecutive time.