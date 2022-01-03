Denzel Valentine: New York Knicks acquire guard in three-team trade with Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers

The New York Knicks acquired guard Denzel Valentine as part of a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

The acquisition is part of a deal that includes the Lakers sending guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers, who lost veteran playmaker Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL last week.

The Lakers acquired the draft rights to 2014 second-round pick Louis Labeyrie from the Knicks in the trade. The Knicks, in turn, secured the draft rights to guard/forward Brad Newley from the Cavaliers and the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin and cash from the Lakers.

Image: Rajon Rondo will provide the Cavs veteran experience at point guard

Rondo, 35, has been in the NBA's health and safety protocol since December 26 and has not played since December 23.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 18 games off the bench this season, his 16th NBA campaign.

A two-time NBA champion, Rondo owns career averages of 9.8 points, 8.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 936 games with eight teams.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the New York Knicks against the Toronto Raptors in Week 11 of the NBA.

Valentine, 28, has averaged 2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 9.3 minutes in 22 appearances off the Cavaliers' bench this season.

The Knicks are experiencing depth issues at guard with Derrick Rose battling an ankle injury and Kemba Walker nursing recurring knee ailments.

New York, who lost to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday to drop to 17-20 for the season, also waived guard Wayne Selden on Monday.