NBA: Joel Embiid led Philadelphia 76ers to overturn 17-point deficit, Warriors outlasted Nets

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia 76ers to overturn a 17-point deficit, while Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry ensured the Golden State Warriors outlasted the Brooklyn Nets.

Sacramento Kings 101-103 Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid delivered 36 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead host Philadelphia back past Sacramento on Saturday.

Embiid was 10 of 18 from the field and 14 of 18 from the free-throw line while scoring at least 25 points for the 17th game in a row. For the 76ers, Tobias Harris added 16 points and eight rebounds, Tyrese Maxey contributed 13 points with seven assists and Danny Green scored 11.

The Kings played without De'Aaron Fox for the fourth straight game because of his sore left ankle. Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-high 38 points, including a flurry of 14 straight points in the final quarter. Harrison Barnes added 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Kings, as they lost their sixth straight game.

Saturday's NBA Results Sacramento Kings 101-103 Philadelphia 76ers Brooklyn Nets 106-110 Golden State Warriors Toronto Raptors 124-120 Miami Heat Washington Wizards 95-115 Memphis Grizzlies Boston Celtics 107-97 New Orleans Pelicans Indiana Pacers 105-132 Dallas Mavericks

Brooklyn Nets 106-110 Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson drilled a clutch 3-pointer with 12.5 seconds remaining and combined with Stephen Curry to score Golden State's final 17 points Saturday night, allowing the Warriors to outlast the visiting Brooklyn Nets 110-106 in San Francisco.

On a night when they combined to shoot just 10-for-32 overall and 5-for-18 on 3-pointers, Curry (19 points) and Thompson (16) got plenty of support from Andrew Wiggins, who went for a team-high 24 points.

Able to play because the game was on the road, Kyrie Irving paced the Nets with 32 points. James Harden (sore right hand) joined Kevin Durant (sprained left knee) on the sidelines.

After Irving and Patty Mills hit two free throws apiece to get Brooklyn within 104-103 with 30.8 seconds to go, Thompson took a Curry pass and drilled just his second 3-pointer of the night to make it a four-point game.

Toronto Raptors 124-120 Miami Heat

Fred VanVleet's 3-pointer with 2:17 to play in the third overtime period gave visiting Toronto a five-point lead, and they held on to defeat Miami.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 33 for the Raptors, who have split the first two of a three-game road trip. Scottie Barnes finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for Toronto. Pascal Siakam added 21 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, four steals and four blocked shots while OG Anunoby had 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler had 37 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for the Heat, who had a three-game winning streak end. Gabe Vincent scored 17 points for Miami, Bam Adebayo had 14 points and 16 rebounds and Tyler Herro had 13 points.

Washington Wizards 95-115 Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant scored 34 points to lead six players in double figures as Memphis led wire-to-wire in a rout of visiting Washington.

The Grizzlies have won three straight and 16 of their last 19 games. Desmond Bane scored 19 points for the Grizzlies, De'Anthony Melton added 13 points and Steven Adams recorded a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma paced Washington with 30 points, all after the first quarter. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 10.

Boston Celtics 107-97 New Orleans Pelicans

Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and Jaylen Brown added 31 as Boston defeated host New Orleans.

Josh Richardson came off the bench to score 10 points, Robert Williams III had 16 rebounds, and Marcus Smart had 12 assists for the Celtics.

Rookie Jose Alvarado scored a season-high 19 points and Willy Hernangomez added 14 to lead the Pelicans, who played without points and assists leader Brandon Ingram (ankle injury) along with rebounding leader and second-leading scorer Jonas Valanciunas (non-COVID illness).

Indiana Pacers 105-132 Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic scored 30 points, dished 12 assists and grabbed six rebounds, Reggie Bullock scored 23 points off the bench, and host Dallas cruised past Indiana.

Dallas never trailed and was only tied for a brief 2-2 spell early on, despite an early departure from Kristaps Porzingis because of knee soreness. The Mavericks bench combined for 64 points, led by Bullock and his 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. The Mavericks went 16 of 34 from deep as a team.

Domantas Sabonis flirted with his second triple-double in as many nights, posting 21 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 22 points off the bench.