Devin Booker leads Phoenix Suns to late comeback over San Antonio Spurs as they become first team to hit 40 wins

Devin Booker scored 28 points as the Phoenix Suns overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win their 10th straight game, beating the San Antonio Spurs 115-110 on Sunday night.

Mikal Bridges also added a season-high 26 as the NBA-leading Suns became the first team in the league with 40 wins - against only nine losses. The victory also assured that coach Monty Williams and the rest of the coaching staff will lead Team LeBron in the All-Star Game next month.

Booker hit back-to-back threes late in the fourth to turn a two-point deficit into a 112-108 lead with 1:18 left. He finished 12 of 24 from the field, going 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

Phoenix point guard Chris Paul had another huge game with 20 points, 19 assists and eight rebounds, just two nights after he had his 18th career triple-double. Bridges shot 11 of 16 from the field.

Doug McDermott led San Antonio with 24 points.

Sunday night's NBA results San Antonio Spurs 110-115 Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers 121-129 Atlanta Hawks

Denver Nuggets 136-100 Milwaukee Bucks

Utah Jazz 106-126 Minnesota Timberwolves

Portland Trail Blazers 116-130 Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers 105-115 Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles Clippers 115-90 Charlotte Hornets

Dallas Mavericks 108-110 Orlando Magic

Hawks extend streak to seven, beating LeBron-less Lakers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Atlanta Hawks in Week 15 of the NBA

Trae Young scored 36 points and Atlanta won its seventh straight game, rallying in the fourth quarter to beat Los Angeles.

Young also had 12 assists. John Collins added 20 points with 11 rebounds, and Clint Capela scored 15 points.

Malik Monk led Los Angeles with 33 points in the Lakers' third consecutive loss, all without LeBron James. James was not with the team due to continued swelling in his left knee. He returned to Los Angeles for treatment.

Anthony Davis, returning after missing one game with a sore right wrist, had 27 points for Los Angeles. Russell Westbrook added 20 points.

Jokic stars as Nuggets rout defending champion Bucks

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Denver Nuggets against the Milwaukee Bucks in Week 15 of the NBA

Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds to help Denver blow out Milwaukee.

The reigning NBA MVP just missed his 13th triple-double of the season but matched his season high for assists.

Aaron Gordon scored 24 points, Monte Morris had 18 and Will Barton 15 for the Nuggets. They improved to 4-0 on a six-game trip and matched their longest winning streak of the season. Denver has won six of the last seven and 13 of the last 19 road games against Milwaukee.

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 of his 29 points in the first half. He was the MVP in consecutive seasons before Jokic earned that honour last season.

Towns records second career triple-double as Wolves thrash Jazz

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Utah Jazz against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 15 of the NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench as Minnesota routed short-handed Utah.

Towns scored 16 straight points as the Wolves pushed a four-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth quarter.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 for Utah. The Jazz have lost five straight.

Playing without Donovan Mitchell (concussion) and Rudy Gobert (left calf strain), the Jazz suffered another setback when forward Joe Ingles exited the game in the second quarter with a left knee injury.

Bulls blast past Trail Blazers in Chicago

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers against the Chicago Bulls in Week 15 of the NBA

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists as Chicago overcame a slow to start to beat Portland.

Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18.

C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21.

No 1 pick Cunningham has triple-double in Pistons' win over Cavs

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Detroit Pistons in Week 15 of the NBA

Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night.

After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half.

Darius Garland had 24 points for Cleveland. The Cavaliers lost for the second time in 10 games.

Clippers continue to impress in win over Hornets

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Los Angeles Clippers against the Charlotte Hornets in Week 15 of the NBA

Reggie Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. each scored 19 points, helping Los Angeles beat Charlotte.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 16 points for the Clippers. They improved to 4-3 on an eight-game trip.

LaMelo Ball had 23 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and no turnovers for Charlotte. Miles Bridges had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Magic overcome Doncic triple-double to shock Mavericks

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks against Orlando Magic in Week 15 of the NBA

Franz Wagner scored 18 points, including the tie-breaking layup with 54 seconds remaining, as the Orlando Magic overcame Luka Doncic's seventh triple-double of the season to beat Dallas.

Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and helped NBA-worst Orlando win consecutive games for just the second time this season.

Doncic had 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 43rd career triple-double.