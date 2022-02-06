NBA Trade Deadline: Caris LeVert joining Cleveland Cavaliers from Indiana Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed in principle to acquire guard Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

The Cavs, who won just 22 games last season, have moved into a play-off position this season and have their sights on the Eastern Conference title. They have been aggressively shopping for more backcourt help after losing guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio to season-ending injuries too.

LeVert is averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 assists for the disappointing Pacers, who are 19-35 and already thinking about their future, and are reported to be receiving a package which includes Rubio and a lottery-protected 2022 first-round draft pick in return.

"Cleveland just picked up a heck of a player," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said shortly before the two teams played each other on Sunday. "Cleveland is in a great position and adding a guy like Caris LeVert very well could push them to the top.

"Caris has been a tremendous young man to work with here. He's a very special person and a very special player. He's a first-class human being and a first-class pro and a tremendous player. I'm going to miss him."

The league will have to approve the trade before it is official. That could take some time, but in the short-term, the deal is a potential season-changer for Cleveland.

The Cavs entered Sunday just one-and-a-half games behind the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, with their young team having overcome injuries to key players and developed quicker than had been expected.

Image: Ricky Rubio, currently injured, is set to move from the Cavaliers to the Pacers as part of the trade for Caris LeVert

LeVert is expected to either slot into the starting back-court alongside All-Star Darius Garland or lead the second unit - a role currently held by Rajon Rondo, who was acquired in a trade after Rubio was injured.

The 27-year-old has been the subject of trade rumours for weeks, but arrived for Sunday's game unaware he would soon by changing jerseys and moving into a playoff race.

"We have a unique understanding here with our front office and players, where if a deal gets close, we will talk to the player, so he doesn't see it on social media or somewhere else," Carlisle said.

"We did that with Caris in my office, and [general manager] Chad [Buchanan] on a speaker with us."