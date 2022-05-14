Please select your default edition
What NBA basketball is on Sky Sports this week? Rundown of live TV games and which channels they are on

Sky Sports shows numerous NBA basketball games every week and will continue to do so during the NBA Playoffs – here is a list of the upcoming action including forthcoming WNBA games

Saturday 14 May 2022 07:22, UK

Four of the league&#39;s true superstars are in action on opening night... but who is actually the best player in the league heading into the 2021/22 season?
Image: Enjoy NBA basketball on Sky Sports exclusively in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

The second round of the the NBA Playoffs will conclude with two exciting Game 7 clashes on Sunday and you can watch both on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports continues to carry the action as we move on to the conclusion of the Eastern and Western Conference Semi-finals.

We also have WNBA action to look forward to this weekend after the season got underway last week.

Keep an eye on this page for all of the confirmed action which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, as well as repeats which you can watch or record the very next day.

NBA Playoffs to be shown exclusively on Sky Sports

Saturday, May 14

WNBA: Seattle Storm @ Phoenix Mercury
Sky Sports Mix from 8pm on Saturday evening
Repeat(s) shown the following day on Sky Sports Arena

Sunday, May 15 (evening and late night)

Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics - Game 7
Sky Sports Arena from 8.15pm on Sunday evening (also live on Sky Sports YouTube)
Repeat(s) shown the following day on Sky Sports Arena

Also See:

Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns - Game 7
Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 12.30am on Sunday night/Monday morning including TNT pre-game and post-game
Repeat(s) shown the following day on Sky Sports Arena

Multiple other games next week TBC

The rush of live NBA games (TV listings here) continues on Sky Sports this week, subscribe to watch the live action.

