What NBA basketball is on Sky Sports this week? Rundown of live TV games and which channels they are on

The second round of the the NBA Playoffs will conclude with two exciting Game 7 clashes on Sunday and you can watch both on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports continues to carry the action as we move on to the conclusion of the Eastern and Western Conference Semi-finals.

We also have WNBA action to look forward to this weekend after the season got underway last week.

Keep an eye on this page for all of the confirmed action which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, as well as repeats which you can watch or record the very next day.

NBA Playoffs to be shown exclusively on Sky Sports

Saturday, May 14

WNBA: Seattle Storm @ Phoenix Mercury

Sky Sports Mix from 8pm on Saturday evening

Repeat(s) shown the following day on Sky Sports Arena

Sunday, May 15 (evening and late night)

Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics - Game 7

Sky Sports Arena from 8.15pm on Sunday evening (also live on Sky Sports YouTube)

Repeat(s) shown the following day on Sky Sports Arena

Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns - Game 7

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 12.30am on Sunday night/Monday morning including TNT pre-game and post-game

Repeat(s) shown the following day on Sky Sports Arena

Multiple other games next week TBC

