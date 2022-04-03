Manu Ginobili 'incredibly lucky and fortunate' as he headlines 2022 Hall of Fame class

Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway are the two headline inductees to the 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class, alongside a dozen other names including decorated former coach George Karl
Sunday 3 April 2022 10:18, UK
When Manu Ginobili reflects on the odds of a kid from Argentina growing up to win four NBA titles and Olympic gold, he sounds in awe that that is in fact the story of his athletic life.
"It's one in tens of millions," Ginobili said on Saturday after an official announcement that he has now also been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
"The odds are very, very slim and it just happened to me. I don't know what happened, but I was the one.
"I happen to be an important part of two very iconic teams of those couple decades of both FIBA and with the NBA. Incredibly lucky and fortunate to be a part of those two."
Ginobili, five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway and decorated former coach George Karl were the household NBA names in the 2022 Class of inductees, announced Saturday from New Orleans at the site of the NCAA Final Four.
Also selected this year were former WNBA champion and two-time college national champion Swin Cash; former NBA coach George Karl; long-time college coach Bob Huggins, WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist Lindsay Whalen; NCAA national championship coach and former WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley, and former NBA official Hugh Evans.
The class will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on September 10.
Ginobili, a two-time All-Star, spent his entire 16-year NBA career with San Antonio, which is a big reason he's now going into the Hall of Fame. He similarly credited his long stint with an Argentina national team that is regularly among the best in the world.
"I was a part of two incredible teams; if it wasn't for being part of those two teams, I wouldn't be here," Ginobili said.
"It's not just about individual accomplishments. I never won a scoring championship, an MVP or even [All-NBA] First Team. I'm here because of my surroundings, of the players I played with, of the coaches I was coached [by] and the organisations. I know I've been very lucky."
But Ginobili did leave his mark on the game in the way he employed lateral movement after picking up his dribble to get up shots in the paint. It became known as the 'Eurostep' because Ginobili had played for a EuroLeague championship-winning team in Bologna, Italy, before coming to the NBA.
"I never saw that I created anything or brought anything new. I just played the only way I thought possible," Ginobili explained, bringing up the challenge of trying to score against 7-footer Shaquille O'Neal early in his career.
"I was not going to go over Shaq and dunk, I had to go around people," Ginobili said. "That's the way my skill set and physical abilities found to get to the rim. I've done it since I can remember."
The NBA regular season action races towards its conclusion with more live NBA games (TV listings here) on Sky Sports this week, subscribe to watch the live action.