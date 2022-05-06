Joel Embiid: Philadelphia 76ers center fitted for protective mask and could return in Game 3 after clearing concussion protocol

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid could return against the Miami Heat on Friday following the right orbital fracture and mild concussion which kept him out of the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semi-finals series.

This season's NBA scoring champion is doing everything possible to be available to play in Game 3 tonight in Philadelphia against the Miami Heat and has been fitted for a protective mask, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. He has also cleared the NBA's concussion protocols, meaning that he can play if he feels able to.

Charania reported: "There's optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3 vs Heat, sources say. He has been fitted for a mask and will need to feel comfortable before green light. One of the NBA's great play-through-pain efforts recently."

The 28-year-old picked up his injuries with 3:58 left of last Thursday's Game 6 in Toronto, when the 76ers were up by 29 points and well on their way to getting an East first-round-clinching win over the Raptors.

He got hit in the face by a driving Pascal Siakam, and immediately took several steps back in obvious pain. Embiid checked out of the game moments after the hit from Cameroonian compatriot Siakam and was later diagnosed with the orbital fracture and a mild concussion.

After picking up a similar fracture in the other side of his face, Embiid wore a specially designed mask in 2018 when he returned, even after surgery. This time he may well be back prior to undergoing surgery as the Sixers chase a championship. He is also dealing with a thumb ligament injury, but surgery on that injury will wait until after the summer.

Embiid led the 76ers with averages of 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season and averaged 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds in the six games against the Raptors.

He's one of three finalists for MVP, along with Denver's Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Embiid was the first international player to win the scoring title. Embiid also was the first center to win the scoring crown since Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-2000.

