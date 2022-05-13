Danny Green: Philadelphia 76ers guard suffers knee injury in Game 6 against Miami Heat

Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green was forced off with a left knee injury in Thursday night's Eastern Conference semi-final defeat to the Miami Heat.

ESPN's insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported there is significant concern the injury sustained is serious, with Green due to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the issue.

Green picked up the injury after teammate Joel Embiid fell onto him after attempting a shot, the 34-year-old immediately clutching his leg in pain before being carried to the locker room.

The Sixers, who have not reached the Conference Finals since 2001, were eliminated from the playoffs on the night as they were beaten 99-90, Miami claiming the series 4-2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Miami Heat against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals

Green, in his 13th season, has been a key contributor for the Sixers while averaging nine points on 40 per cent shooting from three-point range this postseason.

He had come into the lineup towards the back end of the regular season when Matisse Thybulle was ruled ineligible to play in Toronto due to him not being fully vaccinated against Covid-19.