Robert Sarver: Phoenix Suns owner wants to sell franchise after ban for racist and sexist conduct

The owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury said he is seeking buyers for the NBA and WNBA franchise.

Robert Sarver was banned last week from basketball for a year and fined $10m by the league after an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct.

On September 21, he said in a statement that he is looking for buyers for both the men's and women's teams, a decision which has been endorsed by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and LeBron James.

"Words that I deeply regret now overshadow nearly two decades of building organizations that brought people together and strengthened the Phoenix area through the unifying power of professional men's and women's basketball," Sarver said.

"As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness... But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past.

"For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

The allegations first emerged in an article published by ESPN and an independent investigation found that Sarver engaged in inequitable conduct toward female employees, including "sex-related comment", inappropriate remarks on female employees' appearances, and he was also found to have used a racial slur on at least five occasions.

Sarver cooperated fully with the investigation process.

The 60-year-old bought both the Suns and Mercury in 2004 for a then-record $401m.

The punishment was historic, but fell short of the NBA's 2014 lifetime ban of LA Clippers' owner Donald Sterling.

The ban was criticised by NBA players, including James, who tweeted that the NBA "definitely got this wrong" and "there is no place in this league...for misogyny, sexism and racism."

Chris Paul, who is the Suns' star player, echoed James' thoughts in a later tweet, writing that the "sanctions fell short...of addressing the atrocious behaviour".

Tamika Tremaglio, the executive director of the league's player's association, backed the players, writing that she had told Silver that Sarver "should never hold a managerial position within our league again."

The Suns topped the Western Conference last season and beat the New Orleans Pelicans in six games during the play offs, but lost to the Dallas Mavericks in seven games despite holding a 2-0 series lead.

The Mercury finished in eighth place during the regular season in the WNBA.