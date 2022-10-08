Draymond Green taking time away from Golden State Warriors after punching team-mate Jordan Poole

Draymond Green is taking time away from the Golden State Warriors after punching team-mate Jordan Poole during a practice altercation.

Leaked footage earlier this week displayed the 32-year-old squaring up to Poole and striking the guard in the face before team-mates and staff jumped in to split the pair.

Green has since apologised to the rest of the team as well as Poole and his family, though it is yet to be confirmed what discipline he will face for his actions.

"I was wrong for my actions," Green told reporters on Saturday. "There's a huge embarrassment that comes with [this]. Not only for myself, as I was the one who committed the action, but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organisation has to deal with.

"But also Jordan's family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video. If my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel.

"I am a very flawed human being. I failed as a leader. I failed as a man."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had been quick to quash suggestions of an 'attitude change' on Poole's part prompting Green to approach him in practice.

"Jordan has been fantastic throughout camp," Kerr said. "Someone put out there that Jordan had an attitude in camp, nothing can be further from the truth."

General manager Bob Myers meanwhile said earlier this week he did not expect Green to miss any game-time, with the defending champions due to begin their season against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18.