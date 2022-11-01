Brooklyn Nets fire head coach Steve Nash to bring end to disappointing tenure

The Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Steve Nash after the team's 2-5 start to the new NBA season.

Nash departs having amassed a record of 94-67 and won just one playoff round since being appointed head coach in September 2020.

His departure brings an end to a torrid tenure that had promised so much when the Nets formed a super team of former NBA champions and MVP by uniting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Between injury setbacks and Irving's ineligibility issues relating to his Covid vaccination status he and Durant played just 64 games together, while the trio of Durant, Irving and Harden managed just 16 appearances together.

In a statement on Twitter, Nash thanked the Nets ownership for his opportunity with the team as well as paying tribute to the team's fanbase.

"We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons," said Nets General Manager Sean Marks.

"Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure.

"Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time.

"We wish Steve, Lilla and their family all the best in the future."

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will take over in place of Nash in the interim.

