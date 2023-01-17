Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls in Paris: Where to watch, live schedule, tip-off time

The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons lock horns on Thursday in Paris, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm; Here is the latest information on everything you need to know to get in on the action, from live schedule to coverage accessibility and more.
With the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons squaring up in Paris this Thursday, Sky Sports NBA provides the important details ahead of the clash, with starting times, coverage access, tip-off insight and much more...
The tip-off should happen around 8-8.20pm, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Arena. These can sometimes be subject to delay, so whether you're watching live at the Accor Arena in Paris or across our platforms, do bear in mind that there might be a small grace period before the action kicks off.
Chicago Bulls:
Nikola Vucevic is the name doing the rounds in the Chicago Bulls sphere, and rightly so. The two-time All-Star has become a pivotal cog in the Bulls' starting five, gelling well enough with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to be coined as the 'big three'.
The 32-year-old proved as much at the weekend when he put 43 points past the Golden State Warriors.
Detroit Pistons
Killian Hayes will be reaping all the attention as the Frenchman makes his return to Paris. Though he has taken a while to get acclimatised to the NBA after being traded out of the 2020 draft, the 21-year-old is finally settling, and adapting well in the absence of Cade Cunningham.
Hayes has not only improved in his three-point efficiency, but is making more impressive development across stats, from assists to points per game.
Joining Hayes' on the international scene is Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic. The 33-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the team having played in multiple franchises - Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz to name a few - and is currently in blistering form. Bogdanovic is averaging a season-high 21 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports, with coverage kicking off at a UK-friendly time of 7.30pm on Sky Sports Arena.
Sky Sports Arena will be on air until 10.30pm.
The last time these two teams squared up with each other it was on New Year's Eve, and it was the Bulls who emerged triumphantly, winning 131-118. That has been a theme of the last three head to heads, will it be four for Vucevic and co this Thursday?
All the odds and betting projections will be pointing, just as we are, to the Bulls. Sure, the Pistons possess the pizzazz, and the narrative is already written for them with the return of Hayes alongside DeRozan and LaVine. But, the Bulls have history. They might not be enamouring Michael Jordan's 1997 efforts, but even going halfway should get them the prized victory.