Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls in Paris: Where to watch, live schedule, tip-off time

With the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons squaring up in Paris this Thursday, Sky Sports NBA provides the important details ahead of the clash, with starting times, coverage access, tip-off insight and much more...

What time does the Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons start?

The tip-off should happen around 8-8.20pm, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Arena. These can sometimes be subject to delay, so whether you're watching live at the Accor Arena in Paris or across our platforms, do bear in mind that there might be a small grace period before the action kicks off.

Which players should I look out for?

Chicago Bulls:

Nikola Vucevic is the name doing the rounds in the Chicago Bulls sphere, and rightly so. The two-time All-Star has become a pivotal cog in the Bulls' starting five, gelling well enough with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to be coined as the 'big three'.

The 32-year-old proved as much at the weekend when he put 43 points past the Golden State Warriors.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nikola Vucevic ties his career-high 43 points to go with 13 rebounds in the Bulls' win over the Warriors.

Detroit Pistons

Killian Hayes will be reaping all the attention as the Frenchman makes his return to Paris. Though he has taken a while to get acclimatised to the NBA after being traded out of the 2020 draft, the 21-year-old is finally settling, and adapting well in the absence of Cade Cunningham.

Hayes has not only improved in his three-point efficiency, but is making more impressive development across stats, from assists to points per game.

Joining Hayes' on the international scene is Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic. The 33-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the team having played in multiple franchises - Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz to name a few - and is currently in blistering form. Bogdanovic is averaging a season-high 21 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

How do I watch the game live on Sky Sports?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports, with coverage kicking off at a UK-friendly time of 7.30pm on Sky Sports Arena.

How long does the coverage go on for?

Sky Sports Arena will be on air until 10.30pm.

What do the previous match-ups look like?

The last time these two teams squared up with each other it was on New Year's Eve, and it was the Bulls who emerged triumphantly, winning 131-118. That has been a theme of the last three head to heads, will it be four for Vucevic and co this Thursday?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Detroit Pistons against the Chicago Bulls in Week 11 of the NBA season.

Who's going to win?

All the odds and betting projections will be pointing, just as we are, to the Bulls. Sure, the Pistons possess the pizzazz, and the narrative is already written for them with the return of Hayes alongside DeRozan and LaVine. But, the Bulls have history. They might not be enamouring Michael Jordan's 1997 efforts, but even going halfway should get them the prized victory.