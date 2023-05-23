Los Angeles Lakers hopeful LeBron James opts against retirement as they plan talks following playoff exit

The Los Angeles Lakers are hopeful of LeBron James continuing his career with them after he questioned his future following the team's whitewash playoff exit against the Denver Nuggets.

James admitted he was uncertain as to what lies in store next for him and explained he had "a lot to think about" having been swept in a pre-NBA Finals playoff series for the first time in his career.

The 38-year-old has endured his share of injury setbacks in recent seasons, though there has been little to suggest the four-time NBA champion is no longer able to compete with the league's elite.

In fact, it might be argued his role in guiding the Lakers to the Conference Finals at the age of 38 having been staring at the prospect of a losing record earlier in the year has only furthered his claim to all-time greatness.

"Coach and I will speak to LeBron in the coming days," said Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

"We all know that he speaks for himself and we'll look forward to those conversations when the time is right.

"I will say that LeBron has given as much to the game of basketball as anybody who has ever played. When you do that you earn the right to decide whether you're going to give more.

"Obviously our hope would be that his career continues but we want to give him the time to have that reflection point and support him along the way and everything he does."

LeBron posted 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in his effort to keep the series alive in Game 4 against the Nuggets, only to see Denver's depth in production by way of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon prevail to clinch a decisive 113-111 victory.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham admitted he could relate to his talisman's immediate emotion in the aftermath.

"Coming off a tough loss like that, the work we've put in this season, I think I was ready to retire after last night too," Ham joked.

"But in all honesty and seriousness, LeBron has earned the right to do whatever he wants to do and to make whatever choice.

"I'm not one to speculate but I just want to thank him, AD, the rest of the crew, but especially him for being a consistent resource as a first-time head coach."

James is under contract for $46.9m next season with the Lakers as well as having a player option of $50.4m the following season.