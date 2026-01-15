NBA Berlin: Orlando Magic complete comeback to pull off 118-111 win over Memphis Grizzlies in Germany

Paolo Banchero had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Franz Wagner had 18 points and nine rebounds in his return to the Magic lineup, and Orlando beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-111 on Thursday in the NBA's first regular-season game in Germany.

Wagner had missed more than a month with a high ankle sprain but was able to return in his native country and play alongside his brother, Moritz Wagner, for the first time in more than a year.

Moritz Wagner tore his left ACL on December 21 2024 and returned earlier this week. He had seven points in 14 minutes on Thursday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 30 points, Santi Aldama had 18 and Cedric Coward had 17 for the Grizzlies, who have lost seven of nine.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Memphis' Ja Morant was sidelined with a right calf injury, but NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed some optimism that the two-time All-Star will play on Sunday when the Grizzlies and Magic meet again in London.

Anthony Black added 21 points for the Magic, who have won three of four.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Grizzlies took a 52-32 lead midway through the second quarter, but the Magic got back within nine by half-time and then went on a 13-0 run for an 84-73 advantage late in the third.

Memphis rallied and led 105-102 on GG Jackson's layup with 4:05 left in the game. Franz Wagner tied it with a three-pointer and then helped the Magic close it out by scoring five points in the final 1:39.

Image: There were some famous faces on show at NBA Berlin including Jurgen Klopp

The NBA played its first preseason game in what was then West Germany in 1984. At the time, there were 10 international players on NBA rosters.

This season opened with a record 135 international players, including 71 from Europe. Tickets were sold to fans from 62 countries for Thursday's game, the NBA said, and more than 250,000 people tried to obtain tickets by registering on the league's site.

Watch the 2025-26 NBA season live on Sky Sports. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.