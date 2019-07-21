Watch Vitality Netball World Cup on YouTube

Watch Australia take on New Zealand for Netball World Cup gold in Liverpool.

England secured a bronze medal at the tournament with a 58-42 win over South Africa earlier on Sunday.

The gold medal match takes centre stage from 4.45pm. Australia and New Zealand have won or shared every single previous World Cup title, but only one can be victorious at the M&S Bank Arena and lift the trophy.

The morning session saw Uganda beat the Zimbabwe Gems to secure seventh position, whilst Jamaica made sure that fifth place belonged to them after a victory over Malawi.

