Vitality Nations Cup: Watch England against South Africa on YouTube

Watch England’s Vitality Roses taking on South Africa in the fourth match of the Vitality Nations Cup via our YouTube stream below.

The four-nation competition between England, New Zealand, South Africa and Jamaica is taking place over four matchdays across England, with all games live on Sky Sports.

The first day took place in Nottingham with Jamaica prevailing over South Africa and New Zealand having too much for England to handle.

Earlier on, New Zealand won their second match of the competition and beat Jamaica 71-45 with the Silver Ferns' shooter, Maia Wilson, being named player of the match.

This second match of the day has a first centre pass at 8pm and coverage will be live on air and on our YouTube stream from 7.45pm.

At the start of new international cycles, all four sides will be looking to use this competition to make strides forward and hand opportunities to some less experienced players.

Sky Sports is your home of live netball. Watch every match of the Vitality Nations Cup on air and via our YouTube streams. The Vitality Netball Superleague also returns on February 22 with the Season Opener from Arena Birmingham.