Vitality Roses: Tamsin Greenway says England will have huge frustrations over New Zealand series defeat

Sky Sports Netball's Tamsin Greenway reflects on England's 2-1 series defeat to New Zealand on home soil, and the frustrations the Vitality Roses will have going forward.

In the first Test, New Zealand's Silver Ferns beat England 61-58 at London's Copper Box Arena, with head coach Jess Thirlby describing the defeat as "sloppy".

The Vitality Roses responded to win the second Test in London by the same scoreline as New Zealand's opening success, 61-58, to force a series-deciding third Test in Manchester on Wednesday.

England fell to a 55-49 defeat in that Test, however, as the hosts made persistent errors in front of a home crowd at the AO Arena and struggled to keep their opposition at bay.

"Last night was a real tricky defeat for England," Greenway told Sky Sports on Thursday.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"They've gone into that third game, the decider, it was 1-1 at that point and they had real opportunities, real moments to take that game, but sadly they weren't able to convert their chances.

"There was a lot of changes that happened within the group and although they kept getting back into the game, it was just too much at the end and they were just dominated in areas by New Zealand as well.

"The first few games were really close, both scores had flipped. New Zealand took the first Test, England the second Test, and there were only three goals in it. When you went through the stats and the percentages, it was so similar. We're talking two or three per cent across both teams.

"It was going to be a real coaching game. Both sides had those three days to get regrouped, train, take themselves up to Manchester and it was a tit-for-tat game. It was going to be who drew first blood really.

"England took the first quarter, but they just weren't able to push on in any key areas.

Image: The Vitality Roses had to watch on as New Zealand celebrated winning the series on English soil

"Bear in mind, New Zealand changed nobody in their team the whole game. England ended up changing every single position bar the goal defence across the four quarters and it just meant they never felt settled.

"I think the frustration was it was theirs for the taking. They definitely could have seen out the decider last night."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the first Test as New Zealand made a winning start vs England in London

'Despite disappointment England have to take confidence forward to Jamaica'

England next head into a four-Test series against Jamaica in December, playing two away from home on Saturday December 6 and Sunday December 7, before hosting two Tests on Saturday December 13 and Sunday December 14.

Greenway says, despite the disappointment of such a missed opportunity against New Zealand, England need to take confidence into their next run of games - all of which builds to the Commonwealth Games in July 2026 in Glasgow.

"They have to take confidence. England are fourth in the world, New Zealand are second," she said.

"This is an international season now that's going to take them up towards the Commonwealth Games in eight months. Having this exposure, getting the opportunities against these world-class sides is really important for this young English Roses team and there were magic moments across all three games. Key players stood up.

"Fran Williams, the captain, led by example. Helen Housby, our goal attack, was back to her very best. She was player of the match in Test two.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the second Test as England hit back to level the series vs New Zealand

Image: England captain Fran Williams and her squad have to take confidence forward despite huge frustration of losing home series to New Zealand, says Tamsin Greenway

"There are some emerging stars as well. Jaz Brown finding that goalkeeper position.

"There were some huge positives for England, but they will be gutted that they didn't get it over the line.

"They'll be facing Jamaica now in this next series and then South Africa in January before they hit the Super League season and that will be a countdown for the Commonwealth Games. Jamaica sit third in the world.

"I'm not sure Jamaica are going to be at full strength, which is even more important that England get over the line in the four games. Two at home and two away and an opportunity for Thirlby to test out a few more combinations.

Image: Helen Housby proved one of England's standout players in the series on her return

"But one of the things they will have to look at now is cementing some key units and understand the style of play they want to go with as they head into the big competitions in the summer."

Vitality Netball International Series schedule vs New Zealand

Saturday November 15: Copper Box Arena, London

England 58-61 New Zealand

Sunday November 16: Copper Box Arena, London

England 61-58 New Zealand

Wednesday November 19: AO Arena, Manchester

England 55-49 New Zealand

Vitality Netball Horizon Series schedule in Jamaica

Saturday December 6: National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs England, TBC

Sunday December 7: National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs England, TBC

Saturday December 13: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs Jamaica, 2.15pm

Sunday December 14: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs Jamaica, 2pm

Times subject to slight change due to broadcast requirements