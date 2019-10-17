Beth Cobden not included in Adelaide Thunderbirds' 2020 squad

The defender missed the end of the Suncorp Super Netball season, and the Netball World Cup, due to a ruptured ACL

Beth Cobden has not been included in any of the confirmed Suncorp Super Netball squads for the 2020 season.

The defender missed this summer's Netball World Cup due to a second ruptured ACL in two years and when the contract signing period ended on Monday, wasn't a part of the Adelaide Thunderbirds' named 10 nor any other side's.

After her ACL injury, Cobden's injury-replacement at Thunderbirds was Shadine van der Merwe and it's the South African whose name appears in their 2020 roster.

With all squads now confirmed Down Under, and in New Zealand too, the path could be set for a potential return to the Vitality Netball Superleague for Cobden? The defender knows the competition well after previous periods with Manchester Thunder and Loughborough Lightning.

Superleague's signing window remains open until Wednesday, January 8, however many squads have already named a wealth of signings as they look towards their pre-season campaigns.

Maria Folau made her debut for the Silver Ferns in 2005

One other omission from Adelaide Thunderbirds' squad is the New Zealand stalwart Maria Folau, who reportedly turned down a contract from the franchise.

Recently Folau was seen to be holding back the tears during New Zealand's national anthem ahead of their Constellation Cup match in Auckland which continued to fuel speculation that she may be considering retirement from the game.

The 32-year-old hasn't yet said anything about her future nor has her international head coach, Noeline Taurua, been drawn into specifics.

Moving into the Suncorp Super Netball competition will be Jodi Ann Ward who arrives at Collingwood Mapgies after a prolific season with Severn Stars in 2019.

The Jamaican joins in order to take the place of April Brandley as the Australian takes a break from the sport to become a mother.

The NSW Swifts celebrating victory after beating Sunshine Coast Lightning in the 2019 Grand Final

Suncorp Super Netball Confirmed Squads

Adelaide Thunderbirds: Shamera Sterling, Hannah Petty, Kate Shimmin, Sasha Glasgow, Cody Lange, Chelsea Pitman, Layla Guscoth, Maisie Nankivell, Shadine van der Merwe, Lenize Potgieter.

GIANTS Netball: Caitlin Bassett, Jamie-Lee Price, Jo Harten, Matilda McDonell, Teigan O'Shannassy, Kiera Austin, Sam Poolman, Kristiana Manu'a, Amy Parmenter, Madeline Hay.

Collingwood Magpies: Ash Brazill, Geva Mentor, Kelsey Browne, Matilda Garrett, Nat Medhurst, Shimona Nelson, Gabrielle Sinclair, Melissa Bragg, Madi Browne, Jodi Ann Ward.

Melbourne Vixens: Emily Mannix, Kate Moloney, Liz Watson, Jo Weston, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Caitlin Thwaites, Tegan Philip, Kate Eddy, Mwai Kumwenda, Tayla Honey.

NSW Swifts: Sophie Garbin, Maddy Proud, Maddy Turner, Sam Wallace, Helen Housby, Lauren Moore, Paige Hadley, Nat Haythornthwaite, Sarah Klau, Kayla Cullen.

Queensland Firebirds: Gabi Simpson, Gretel Tippett, Kim Jenner, Lara Dunkley (Temp Replacement Player), Tara Hinchliffe, Romelda Aiken, Ine-Mari Venter, Rudi Ellis, Jemma Mi Mi, Macy Gardner, Mahalia Cassidy.

Sunshine Coast Lightning: Laura Scherian, Cara Koenen, Steph Wood, Annika Lee-Jones, Peace Proscovia, Phumza Maweni, Karla Pretorius, Maddy McAuliffe, Laura Langman, Jacqui Russell.

West Coast Fever: Alice Teague-Neeld, Courtney Bruce, Ingrid Colyer, Jess Anstiss, Jhaniele Fowler, Olivia Lewis, Shannon Eagland, Stacey Francis, Verity Charles, Kaylia Stanton.