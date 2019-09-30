Vitality Netball Superleague: Fixtures for the 2020 season
The action commences with the Season Opener in Birmingham on February 22 - all five games will be live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 30/09/19 1:33pm
The fixtures have been confirmed for the Vitality Netball Superleague 2020 season with a fixture a week live on Sky Sports.
All 10 of the franchises begin their quest for Superleague supremacy at Arena Birmingham on February 22 when they will have the Grand Final on July 4 as their ultimate goal.
With key signings being made across the board, and all the teams driving forward off the back of a highly-competitive season last time around, the stage is set for a thrilling new term. View all of the fixtures below...
Round 1 - Season Opener - February 22, 2020 (all fixtures live on Sky Sports)
- Strathclyde Sirens vs London Pulse - 11am
- Celtic Dragons vs Surrey Storm - 12.30pm
- Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars - 2pm
- Team Bath vs Loughborough Lightning - 3.30pm
- Wasps Netball vs Manchester Thunder - 5pm
Round 2
- Celtic Dragons vs Team Bath - Saturday February 29 - 4pm
- Severn Stars vs Manchester Thunder - Saturday February 29 - 6pm
- Loughborough Lightning vs Strathclyde Sirens - Saturday February 29 - 6pm
- Surrey Storm vs London Pulse - Monday March 2 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)
- Wasps Netball vs Saracens Mavericks - Monday March 2 - 7.30pm
Round 3
- Strathclyde Sirens vs Surrey Storm - Friday March 6 - 7pm
- Team Bath vs Wasps Netball - Friday March 6 - 7.30pm
- Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars - Saturday March 7 - 3pm
- Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning - Saturday March 7 - 5pm
- London Pulse vs Celtic Dragons - Monday March 9 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)
Round 4
- Severn Stars vs Wasps Netball - Saturday March 14 - 6pm
- Surrey Storm vs Manchester Thunder - Saturday March 14 - 6pm
- Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Mavericks - Monday March 16 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)
- Celtic Dragons vs Strathclyde Sirens - Monday March 16 at 7pm
- Team Bath vs London Pulse - Monday March 16 at 7.30pm
Round 5
- Strathclyde Sirens vs Team Bath - Friday March 20 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)
- Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons - Saturday March 21 - 5pm
- Saracens Mavericks vs Surrey Storm - Saturday March 21 - 5pm
- Severn Stars vs Loughborough Lightning - Saturday March 21 - 6pm
- Wasps Netball vs London Pulse - Sunday March 22 - 4pm
Round 6
- Loughborough Lightning vs Wasps Netball - Saturday March 28 - 6pm
- Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars - Saturday March 28 - 6pm
- London Pulse vs Strathclyde Sirens - Sunday March 29 - 4pm
- Celtic Dragons vs Saracens Mavericks - Monday March 30 - 7pm
- Team Bath vs Manchester Thunder - Monday March 30 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)
Round 7
- Manchester Thunder vs London Pulse - Saturday April 4 - 5pm
- Wasps Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens - Saturday April 4 - 7pm
- Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Storm - Saturday April 4 - 6pm
- Saracens Mavericks vs Team Bath - Monday April 6 - 7pm
- Severn Stars vs Celtic Dragons - Monday April 6 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)
Round 8
- London Pulse vs Saracens Mavericks - Friday April 10 - 3pm
- Loughborough Lightning vs Celtic Dragons - Friday April 10 - 7pm [Move from Round 17 due to venue availability]
- Strathclyde Sirens vs Manchester Thunder - Saturday April 11 - 2pm
- Team Bath vs Severn Stars - Saturday April 11 - 5pm
- Surrey Storm vs Wasps Netball - Saturday April 11 - 6pm
- Celtic Dragons vs Loughborough Lightning - Monday April 13 (Live on Sky Sports)
Round 9
- Saracens Mavericks vs Strathclyde Sirens - Saturday April 18 - 4pm
- Severn Stars vs London Pulse - Saturday April 18 - 6pm
- Loughborough Lightning vs Team Bath - Saturday April 18 - 6pm
- Surrey Storm vs Celtic Dragons - Saturday April 18 - 6pm
- Wasps Netball vs Manchester Thunder - Monday April 20 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)
Round 10
- London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning - Friday April 24 - 7pm
- Manchester Thunder vs Saracens Mavericks - Friday April 24 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)
- Team Bath vs Surrey Storm - Friday April 24 - 7.30pm
- Strathclyde Sirens vs Severn Stars - Saturday April 25 - 2pm
- Celtic Dragons vs Wasps Netball - Saturday April 25 - 4pm
Round 11
- Saracens Mavericks vs Wasps Netball - Wednesday April 29 - 7pm (TBC)
- Manchester Thunder vs Severn Stars - Wednesday April 29 - 7pm
- Strathclyde Sirens vs Loughborough Lightning - Wednesday April 29 - 7pm
- London Pulse vs Surrey Storm - Wednesday April 29 - 7pm
- Team Bath vs Celtic Dragons - Wednesday April 29 - 7.30pm
Round 12
- Celtic Dragons vs London Pulse - Saturday May 2 - 4pm
- Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder - Saturday May 2 - 6pm
- Severn Stars vs Saracens Mavericks - Saturday May 2 - 6pm
- Surrey Storm vs Strathclyde Sirens - Monday May 4 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)
- Wasps Netball vs Team Bath - Monday May 4 - 7.30pm
Round 13
- Strathclyde Sirens vs Celtic Dragons - Saturday May 9 - 2pm
- Manchester Thunder vs Surrey Storm - Saturday May 9 - 5pm
- Wasps Netball vs Severn Stars - Saturday May 9 - 7pm
- London Pulse vs Team Bath - Sunday May 10 - 3pm
- Saracens Mavericks vs Loughborough Lightning - Monday May 11 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)
Round 14
- Surrey Storm vs Saracens Mavericks - Friday May 15 - 6pm
- Team Bath vs Strathclyde Sirens - Friday May 15 - 7.30pm
- London Pulse vs Wasps Netball - Saturday May 16 - 4pm
- Celtic Dragons vs Manchester Thunder - Saturday May 16 - 4pm
- Loughborough Lightning vs Severn Stars - Monday May 18 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)
Round 15
- Strathclyde Sirens vs London Pulse - Friday May 22 - 7pm
- Saracens Mavericks vs Celtic Dragons - Saturday May 23 - 4pm
- Severn Stars vs Surrey Storm - Saturday May 23 - 6pm
- Wasps Netball vs Loughborough Lightning - Sunday May 24 - 4pm
- Manchester Thunder vs Team Bath - Monday May 25 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)
Round 16
- Strathclyde Sirens vs Wasps Netball - Friday May 29 - 7pm
- London Pulse vs Manchester Thunder - Saturday May 30 - 4pm
- Celtic Dragons vs Severn Stars - Saturday May 30 - 4pm
- Surrey Storm vs Loughborough Lightning - Saturday May 30 - 6pm
- Team Bath vs Saracens Mavericks - Monday June 1 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)
Round 17
- Wasps Netball vs Surrey Storm - Wednesday June 3 - 7pm (TBC)
- Severn Stars vs Team Bath - Wednesday June 3 - 7pm
- Saracens Mavericks vs London Pulse - Wednesday June 3 - 7pm
- Manchester Thunder vs Strathclyde Sirens - Wednesday June 3 - 7pm
Round 18
- Celtic Dragons vs Surrey Storm - Saturday June 6 - 4pm
- Manchester Thunder vs Wasps Netball - Saturday June 6 - 5pm
- Strathclyde Sirens vs Saracens Mavericks - Monday June 8 - 7pm
- London Pulse vs Severn Stars - Monday June 8 - 7pm
- Team Bath vs Loughborough Lightning - Monday June 8 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)
Round 19
- Wasps Netball vs Celtic Dragons - Monday June 15 - 7pm
- Surrey Storm vs Team Bath - Monday June 15 - 7pm
- Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse - Monday June 15 - 7pm
- Severn Stars vs Strathclyde Sirens - Monday June 15 - 7pm
- Saracens Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder - Monday June 15 - 7pm
Live match on Sky Sports to be announced after Round 18 conclusion
Semi-finals - Saturday June 27
- Semi-final one: 1st Place vs 4th Place - 5pm
- Semi-final two: 2nd Place vs 3rd Place - 7pm
Grand Final - Saturday July 4
- Semi-final one winner vs Semi-final two winner - 5.30pm
Bronze Play-off
- Semi-final one loser vs Semi-final two loser - 3pm