Vitality Netball Superleague: Fixtures for the 2020 season

Defending champions Manchester Thunder will start their campaign against Wasps Netball before taking on Severn Stars in Round 2

The fixtures have been confirmed for the Vitality Netball Superleague 2020 season with a fixture a week live on Sky Sports.

All 10 of the franchises begin their quest for Superleague supremacy at Arena Birmingham on February 22 when they will have the Grand Final on July 4 as their ultimate goal.

With key signings being made across the board, and all the teams driving forward off the back of a highly-competitive season last time around, the stage is set for a thrilling new term. View all of the fixtures below...

Round 1 - Season Opener - February 22, 2020 (all fixtures live on Sky Sports)

Strathclyde Sirens vs London Pulse - 11am

Celtic Dragons vs Surrey Storm - 12.30pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars - 2pm

Team Bath vs Loughborough Lightning - 3.30pm

Wasps Netball vs Manchester Thunder - 5pm

Liana Leota, now of the Severn Stars, will face her former Thunder side in the second round

Round 2

Celtic Dragons vs Team Bath - Saturday February 29 - 4pm

Severn Stars vs Manchester Thunder - Saturday February 29 - 6pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Strathclyde Sirens - Saturday February 29 - 6pm

Surrey Storm vs London Pulse - Monday March 2 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Wasps Netball vs Saracens Mavericks - Monday March 2 - 7.30pm

Round 3

Strathclyde Sirens vs Surrey Storm - Friday March 6 - 7pm

Team Bath vs Wasps Netball - Friday March 6 - 7.30pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars - Saturday March 7 - 3pm

Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning - Saturday March 7 - 5pm

London Pulse vs Celtic Dragons - Monday March 9 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Round 4

Severn Stars vs Wasps Netball - Saturday March 14 - 6pm

Surrey Storm vs Manchester Thunder - Saturday March 14 - 6pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Mavericks - Monday March 16 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Celtic Dragons vs Strathclyde Sirens - Monday March 16 at 7pm

Team Bath vs London Pulse - Monday March 16 at 7.30pm

Strathclyde Sirens will be led by a new head coach in Lesley MacDonald

Round 5

Strathclyde Sirens vs Team Bath - Friday March 20 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons - Saturday March 21 - 5pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Surrey Storm - Saturday March 21 - 5pm

Severn Stars vs Loughborough Lightning - Saturday March 21 - 6pm

Wasps Netball vs London Pulse - Sunday March 22 - 4pm

Round 6

Loughborough Lightning vs Wasps Netball - Saturday March 28 - 6pm

Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars - Saturday March 28 - 6pm

London Pulse vs Strathclyde Sirens - Sunday March 29 - 4pm

Celtic Dragons vs Saracens Mavericks - Monday March 30 - 7pm

Team Bath vs Manchester Thunder - Monday March 30 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

6:36 Enjoy one of Lightning's most memorable matches from last season - their single-goal victory over Wasps Enjoy one of Lightning's most memorable matches from last season - their single-goal victory over Wasps

Round 7

Manchester Thunder vs London Pulse - Saturday April 4 - 5pm

Wasps Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens - Saturday April 4 - 7pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Storm - Saturday April 4 - 6pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Team Bath - Monday April 6 - 7pm

Severn Stars vs Celtic Dragons - Monday April 6 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Round 8

London Pulse vs Saracens Mavericks - Friday April 10 - 3pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Celtic Dragons - Friday April 10 - 7pm [Move from Round 17 due to venue availability]

Strathclyde Sirens vs Manchester Thunder - Saturday April 11 - 2pm

Team Bath vs Severn Stars - Saturday April 11 - 5pm

Surrey Storm vs Wasps Netball - Saturday April 11 - 6pm

Celtic Dragons vs Loughborough Lightning - Monday April 13 (Live on Sky Sports)

Round 9

Saracens Mavericks vs Strathclyde Sirens - Saturday April 18 - 4pm

Severn Stars vs London Pulse - Saturday April 18 - 6pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Team Bath - Saturday April 18 - 6pm

Surrey Storm vs Celtic Dragons - Saturday April 18 - 6pm

Wasps Netball vs Manchester Thunder - Monday April 20 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

1:07 Look back at last season's Grand Final as Manchester Thunder got the better of Wasps Netball on the final day Look back at last season's Grand Final as Manchester Thunder got the better of Wasps Netball on the final day

Round 10

London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning - Friday April 24 - 7pm

Manchester Thunder vs Saracens Mavericks - Friday April 24 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Team Bath vs Surrey Storm - Friday April 24 - 7.30pm

Strathclyde Sirens vs Severn Stars - Saturday April 25 - 2pm

Celtic Dragons vs Wasps Netball - Saturday April 25 - 4pm

Round 11

Saracens Mavericks vs Wasps Netball - Wednesday April 29 - 7pm (TBC)

Manchester Thunder vs Severn Stars - Wednesday April 29 - 7pm

Strathclyde Sirens vs Loughborough Lightning - Wednesday April 29 - 7pm

London Pulse vs Surrey Storm - Wednesday April 29 - 7pm

Team Bath vs Celtic Dragons - Wednesday April 29 - 7.30pm

Round 12

Celtic Dragons vs London Pulse - Saturday May 2 - 4pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder - Saturday May 2 - 6pm

Severn Stars vs Saracens Mavericks - Saturday May 2 - 6pm

Surrey Storm vs Strathclyde Sirens - Monday May 4 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Wasps Netball vs Team Bath - Monday May 4 - 7.30pm

Nia Jones has swapped Celtic Dragons for Severn Stars ahead of the new season (Credit: Sporting Wales 2019)

Round 13

Strathclyde Sirens vs Celtic Dragons - Saturday May 9 - 2pm

Manchester Thunder vs Surrey Storm - Saturday May 9 - 5pm

Wasps Netball vs Severn Stars - Saturday May 9 - 7pm

London Pulse vs Team Bath - Sunday May 10 - 3pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Loughborough Lightning - Monday May 11 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Round 14

Surrey Storm vs Saracens Mavericks - Friday May 15 - 6pm

Team Bath vs Strathclyde Sirens - Friday May 15 - 7.30pm

London Pulse vs Wasps Netball - Saturday May 16 - 4pm

Celtic Dragons vs Manchester Thunder - Saturday May 16 - 4pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Severn Stars - Monday May 18 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Round 15

Strathclyde Sirens vs London Pulse - Friday May 22 - 7pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Celtic Dragons - Saturday May 23 - 4pm

Severn Stars vs Surrey Storm - Saturday May 23 - 6pm

Wasps Netball vs Loughborough Lightning - Sunday May 24 - 4pm

Manchester Thunder vs Team Bath - Monday May 25 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Ella Clark will be back with Lightning and Hannah Knights will once again lead Wasps Netball (Credit: Ben Lumley)

Round 16

Strathclyde Sirens vs Wasps Netball - Friday May 29 - 7pm

London Pulse vs Manchester Thunder - Saturday May 30 - 4pm

Celtic Dragons vs Severn Stars - Saturday May 30 - 4pm

Surrey Storm vs Loughborough Lightning - Saturday May 30 - 6pm

Team Bath vs Saracens Mavericks - Monday June 1 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Round 17

Wasps Netball vs Surrey Storm - Wednesday June 3 - 7pm (TBC)

Severn Stars vs Team Bath - Wednesday June 3 - 7pm

Saracens Mavericks vs London Pulse - Wednesday June 3 - 7pm

Manchester Thunder vs Strathclyde Sirens - Wednesday June 3 - 7pm

Round 18

Celtic Dragons vs Surrey Storm - Saturday June 6 - 4pm

Manchester Thunder vs Wasps Netball - Saturday June 6 - 5pm

Strathclyde Sirens vs Saracens Mavericks - Monday June 8 - 7pm

London Pulse vs Severn Stars - Monday June 8 - 7pm

Team Bath vs Loughborough Lightning - Monday June 8 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Jo Vann has joined Team Bath as their head coach working closely alongside Anna Stembridge

Round 19

Wasps Netball vs Celtic Dragons - Monday June 15 - 7pm

Surrey Storm vs Team Bath - Monday June 15 - 7pm

Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse - Monday June 15 - 7pm

Severn Stars vs Strathclyde Sirens - Monday June 15 - 7pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder - Monday June 15 - 7pm

Live match on Sky Sports to be announced after Round 18 conclusion

Semi-finals - Saturday June 27

Semi-final one: 1st Place vs 4th Place - 5pm

1st Place vs 4th Place - 5pm Semi-final two: 2nd Place vs 3rd Place - 7pm

Grand Final - Saturday July 4

Semi-final one winner vs Semi-final two winner - 5.30pm

Bronze Play-off