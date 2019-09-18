Wasps confirm full Vitality Netball Superleague squad for 2020 season

Jade Clarke (l) returns for another season and will again take on the role of vice-captain

Wasps Netball have become the first Vitality Netball Superleague side to confirm all 15 members of their squad for the 2020 season.

The franchise, who lost their title to Manchester Thunder in May, completed their 15-player line-up with Josie Huckle, Amy Flanagan and Sophia Candappa.

Candappa played an off-court role for the second part of last season after announcing her pregnancy and she has just welcomed the arrival of her first child.

The 26-year-old has always been clear that she's keen to return to elite netball and wants to combine both motherhood and netball.

We have a baby Wasp in the squad!! We’re so proud and delighted for @sophiacandappa and Murray on the safe arrival of the completely gorgeous Otis. We can’t wait to meet the little fella and give you all a squeeze 🐝🐝🖤💛 https://t.co/CZ6gfMsDfK — Wasps Netball (@Wasps_Netball) September 17, 2019

Since the opening of the Signing Window on August 1, the franchise have been extremely busy securing the signatures of key returnees as well as adding some new faces to their ranks.

Alexia Baker, a GA by trade, makes a move over to England from the Queensland Firebirds with Iona Christian swapping Severn Stars for the former champions.

Tamsin Moala, Katie Harris and Sienna Rushton are all back in Black and Gold and an exceptionally experienced trio are also returning in order to anchor the side.

The highly experienced shooter will return for a 15th Superleague season

Hannah Knights will be Wasps' captain once again with Jade Clarke deputising as vice-captain. Plus, in their attacking end it's been confirmed that the evergreen Rachel Dunn will be back for her 15th Superleague season.

Away from the side's player roster, Dannii Titmuss has left her role as Academy Coach after three years and has joined London Pulse as the head of their Performance Pathway.

The first chance to see Wasps Netball in action will be as part of the British Fast5 All-Stars Championships which is live on Sky Sports on October 12. The outfit will be looking to defend their title at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The franchise's domestic season opener will be a Grand Final re-match against Manchester Thunder on February 22, 2022 and the full fixture list for the 2020 season will be announced on September 30.

Wasps Netball's Confirmed Squad

Hannah Knights (Captain), Jade Clarke (Vice-captain), Rachel Dunn, Fran Williams, Iona Christian, Tamsin Moala, Katie Harris, Sienna Rushton, Alexia Baker, Ally Housley, Beth Dix, Hannah Leighton, Josie Huckle, Amy Flanagan and Sophia Candappa.

