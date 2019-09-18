Nia Jones, Bethan Dyke and Georgia Rowe boost Severn Stars' squad

Nia Jones arrives from Celtic Dragons (Credit: Sporting Wales 2019)

A trio of Wales internationals - Nia Jones, Bethan Dyke and Georgia Rowe - have boosted Severn Stars ahead of the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

Jones and Dyke will arrive as new signings from Celtic Dragons whilst Rowe re-signs after a prolific campaign last season.

Defender Jones has 36 caps for Wales and has been playing for the Welsh youth teams since she was 15.

"I genuinely believe, with the League becoming more and more competitive each season, a team like Stars can begin challenging the traditional top-four teams for a spot in the finals," said the 27-year-old defender.

"They have progressed each season and have proven that on their day they can beat any team in the league. That to me shows not only a good training environment, but also a strong winning mindset and ambition.

"I have been friends and team-mates with Georgia and Beth for a number of years so I think knowing one another's strengths, triggers and traits around matches or training will benefit us as a franchise."

Welcome 😍😍😍 A few awesome team mates to add to our line up. I can’t wait for the rest 🙈🤐💙🧡💫 https://t.co/ax0F631bnA — Johnny-Liana Leota (@TeamLeota) September 16, 2019

The trio of players will all be joining up with Stars' high-profile newcomer Liana Leota and will be working under the franchise's new head coach Melissa Bessell.

Bessell has taken over the reins at the franchise after the departure of Sam Bird and like Leota, Rowe has previous experience of the head coach's ways of working.

"I'm excited to be working with Melissa [Bessell] again," the shooter said. "She was my first ever coach who introduced me to the game and taught me the basics of being a player, a professional and a team player.

"Melissa knows how to bring out my strengths and knows how to push me so I think it's going to be good for me to be working under her again."

Bessell herself is incredibly excited to be linking up with the trio of Jones, Dyke and Rowe.

"Working alongside these three again is a dream for me. I know them all very well and what they are capable of. Georgia has been performing well and I'm looking forward to pushing her and watching her develop more in the shooting circle.

"Nia has to be one of the most passionate netballers I have had the pleasure of working with. It is going to be a dynamic, powerful and spine-tingling defensive display this season. Nia's tenacious, positive attitude and energy will enhance what we have this season.

"Bethan is going to be one to watch this season. Her movement is beautiful to watch, along with her ability with the ball, will bring something special to Stars this season."

