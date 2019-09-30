Vitality Netball Superleague 2020: Season Opener live on Sky Sports as fixtures are confirmed

The Vitality Netball Superleague season starts on February 22, 2020

The fixtures for the 2020 Vitality Superleague have been confirmed, with the additional Season Opener round remaining in place, and all five fixtures will be live on Sky Sports.

The curtain-raising Season Opener at Arena Birmingham, an additional round that features teams playing an opponent for the third time, remains in the schedule before the teams scatter across the UK for the rest of the regular season.

Confirmed earlier this year, the teams will play opponents based on last season's standings (1st vs 2nd, 3rd vs 4th, 5th vs 6th, 7th vs 8th and 9th vs 10th) and will count alongside the 18 rounds of regular-season home and away fixtures.

Sky Sports' live offering for Round Two will feature Surrey Storm as they welcome London Pulse to Surrey Sports Park on March 2 at 7pm.

Of the five second-round encounters, Liana Leota facing off against her former side Manchester Thunder will be highly anticipated as Severn Stars entertain the defending champions at Worcester Arena.

All 10 teams will feature in our live coverage throughout the season and after Thunder kick off their season with a Grand Final rematch in Birmingham against Wasps, the return will also feature on Sky Sports, in Round Nine on April 20 at 7pm, with the pair meeting again in Round 18.

After the 19 rounds of the regular season, four teams will progress into the 2020 semi-finals and both semi-final matches will take place on Saturday June 27.

The 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague Grand Final will be played at 3pm on Saturday July 4, live on Sky Sports.

Round 1 - Season Opener - February 22, 2020

Strathclyde Sirens vs London Pulse - 11am

Celtic Dragons vs Surrey Storm - 12.30pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars - 2pm

Team Bath vs Loughborough Lightning - 3.30pm

Wasps Netball vs Manchester Thunder - 5pm

Round 2

Celtic Dragons vs Team Bath - Saturday February 29 - 4pm

Severn Stars vs Manchester Thunder - Saturday February 29 - 6pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Strathclyde Sirens - Saturday February 29 - 6pm

Surrey Storm vs London Pulse - Monday March 2 - 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Wasps Netball vs Saracens Mavericks - Monday March 2 - 7.30pm

