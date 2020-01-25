Vitality Nations Cup: Watch England vs Jamaica on YouTube

England’s Vitality Roses take on Jamaica in a bid to reach the final of the Vitality Nations Cup - watch via our YouTube stream.

The four-nation competition between England, New Zealand, South Africa and Jamaica is taking place over four match-days across England, with all games live on Sky Sports.

The first day took place in Nottingham with Jamaica prevailing over South Africa and New Zealand having too much for England to handle.

The competition then moved to Birmingham where the Silver Ferns beat Jamaica and the Roses edged past the SPAR Proteas.

Earlier on, New Zealand maintained their unbeaten record with a 48-41 result against South Africa. This second match of the day has a first centre pass at 5pm and coverage will be live on air and on our YouTube stream from 4.45pm.

