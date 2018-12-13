England Roses head coach Tracey Neville to discuss mental health at Aintree summit

Tracey Neville will join the 2019 Aintree Grand Women's Summit in April to discuss mental health

England Roses head coach Tracey Neville will join the 2019 Aintree Grand Women's Summit in April to discuss mental health and wellbeing.

Neville will join author Bryony Gordon and other sports experts on Ladies Day at the Grand National, on Friday, April 5.

"I am thrilled to have the chance to join the Grand Women's Summit at what is a really exciting time for women's sport," said Neville.

"As head coach of England I care passionately about the mental and physical wellbeing of athletes and I look forward to being able to share my experience over the years alongside the other panellists.

England Netball were named team of the year at the Sportswomen awawrds

"It is really exciting to be part of such a special sporting occasion and such an important date in the calendar for Liverpool."

Neville will be aiming to lead England to World Cup glory next year after a brilliant 2018 saw them win gold at the Commonwealth Games.