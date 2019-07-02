Jamaica overtake England in latest International Netball Federation Rankings

The Sunshine Girls will begin their World Cup campaign on July 12 against Fiji

Jamaica have made history by moving up to second in the International Netball Rankings, just days before the Vitality Netball World Cup is due to start in Liverpool,

The latest set of rankings, which reflect the results of matches played up to June 30, has seen several moves and shifts take place ahead of the World Cup, which gets underway on Sky Sports on Friday, July 12.

The Sunshine Girls are strong contenders to cause an upset in netball's pinnacle competition and their new ranking undoubtedly inspires them to do just that.

Australia have maintained their position at the top of the rankings with the Vitality Roses dropping to third from their best ever ranking of second.

Uganda move into the top 10 for the first time in sixth with Scotland and Northern Ireland also moving up one place to sit seventh and eighth respectively.

Malawi drop down three places to ninth.

Official INF rankings as of July 1st Ranking Team 1 Australia 2 Jamaica 3 England 4 New Zealand 5 South Africa 6 Uganda 7 Scotland 8 Northern Ireland 9 Malawi 10 Trinidad & Tobago

Changes also take place outside the top 10. Barbados have taken 11th place from Wales, Zimbabwe now occupy 13th and Fiji have fallen to 17th.

Now knocking on the door of the top 10, Barbados find themselves in Group B in the Preliminary stage of the World Cup - they will face New Zealand, Singapore and Malawi in the tournament's opening rounds.

We aim to build a legacy and together we have created history. Scotland’s highest ever ranking! Congratulations to all involved. Past and present. 💜 pic.twitter.com/GpbY2XmJXI — Claire Brownie (@clairebrownie10) July 1, 2019

Rounding off the top 20, Sri Lanka have moved up two places to take the 18th spot and, Samoa, Zambia, the Cook Islands and Grenada have all shuffled up one place.

Three teams have been relegated from the rankings due to inactivity. Malta have not played matches since July 2015 whilst Switzerland and Tonga have played fewer than eight matches since July 2015. This now leaves 42 teams with an INF World Ranking.

The next set of official INF World Rankings will be published on July 30th days after the World Cup ends.

