Netball World Cup 2019: Expert's verdict on Group B

GROUP B

New Zealand

The Silver Ferns announced their squad on Thursday, May 23

Best World Cup finish: Winners '03, '87, '79*, '67 (*joint winners with Australia and Trinidad & Tobago)

INF Ranking : No 4

: No 4 Coach : Noeline Taurua

: Noeline Taurua Nickname: Silver Ferns

Silver Ferns Social Media: @SilverFernsNZ

The Silver Ferns have won four Netball World Cup tournaments in their time, the last in 2003, and have no less than eight runners-up placings to their name. After not reaching the heights they wanted to at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 - a fourth-place finish was their worst ever - Noeline Taurua was installed as the 11th Silver Ferns coach in August of that year.

The former GA knows what the World Cup stage is all about having played in the 1995 edition and is doing things her way. A pre-competition warm-up tournament will include a face-off with New Zealand's men's invitational side.

Squad: Karin Burger, Gina Crampton, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Maria Folau, Phoenix Karaka, Casey Kopua, Laura Langman (Captain), Bailey Mes, Katrina Rore, Shannon Saunders, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Jane Watson.

Expert verdict: With one of the most astute and accomplished coaches in the sport's history and three of the greatest players of all time leading the charge in Liverpool. Full of experience and pride, these Kiwis will be out to prove they are still a force to be reckoned with. If the Silver Ferns are going to fight for gold, they must do it their way; trademark New Zealand zone defence, flair, speed and creativity on attack and the unshakeable confidence and presence that can make the opposition crumble - Dan Ryan

Malawi

Malawi celebrate beating New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games in 2018

Best World Cup finish: 5th

5th INF Ranking : No 9

: No 9 Coach : Griffin Saenda

: Griffin Saenda Nickname: The Queens

The Queens Social Media: @Malawi_Queens

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games the Malawi Queens beat the Silver Ferns 57-53 and as fate would have it, the Silver Ferns are the side that they will face first up in Liverpool.

Back at the last edition of the Netball World Cup, the Queens finished in sixth so those around them in Group B will be well aware of their ability to orchestrate victories. Head coach Saenda has said that he will "look at players and possibly bring in newcomers" for the competition so keep watching this space.

Squad: Jane Chimaliro, Joana Kachilika, Alinafe Kamwala, Bridget Kumwenda, Takondwa Lwanzi, Caroline Mtukule, Joyce Mvula, Grace Mwafulirwa, Laureen Ngwira, Thandie Saenda, Sindi Simutowe, Towera Vinkhumbo.

Expert verdict: Always a team to watch in any competition, the Malawi Queens will no doubt be fan favourites again in Liverpool. With an unorthodox African style of play and their ability to simply keep possession of the ball, Malawi is always a difficult proposition for any team. No Mwai Kumwenda (knee) in the shooting circle but with Joyce Mvula as her replacement in the top line, they will be just as lethal. Expect them to cause an upset somewhere along the way and then provide us all with plenty of dancing and memorable celebrations to follow - Dan Ryan

Barbados

Australia and Barbados duelling at the 2015 Netball World Cup

Best World Cup finish: Joint 6th

Joint 6th INF Ranking : No 11

: No 11 Coach : Sandra Bruce-Small

: Sandra Bruce-Small Nickname: The Bajan Gems

Barbados secured their place at this year's World Cup in the final of the Regional Qualifier - Americas. They were beaten just once there, by Trinidad and Tobago in the last match of the competition, to take the second of the two qualification spots. The national side have been a part of eight World Cup competitions before and their best finish came back in 1986 when they ended up in joint-sixth with the Cook Islands.

Squad: Shonette Azore-Bruce, Samantha Browne, Latonia Blackman (Vice-captain), Damisha Croney (Captain), Rieah Holder, Brianna Holder, Amanda Knight, Rhe-Ann Niles-Mapp, Tonisha Rock-Yaw, Shonte Seale, Sheniqua Thomas, Shonica Wharton.

Expert verdict: Always a strong and robust team, Barbados will bring the traditional Caribbean flavour to the World Cup. Expect them to showcase their unpredictable flair in attack and ferocity in defence. Not known to take a backwards step, this nation plays the game in an assertive way so opposition teams will need to be ready. Expect some flashes of brilliance along the way - Dan Ryan

Singapore

Best World Cup finish: 8th

8th INF Ranking : No 26

: No 26 Coach : Natalie Milicich

: Natalie Milicich Social Media: @Netball_SG

Singapore's route to Liverpool saw them arrive through the Asian Regional Qualifier as they finished second behind Sri Lanka. This will be their 10th World Cup competition in total and they are led on court from their shooting circle by their centurion, and captain, Charmaine Soh. Most recently they finished the 2011 tournament in 15th. The team's head coach is New Zealander Natalie Milicich, who took over back in September 2017 and works with assistant coach Yeo Mee Hong.

Squad: Aqilah Andin, Carmen Goh, Charmaine Soh, Joanna Toh, Kimberly Lim, Kwok Shuyi, Lee Pei Shan, Melody Teo, Sindhu Nair, Siti Nurshawallah, Tan Xin Yi, Toh Kai Wei.

Expert verdict: Small in stature but big in heart and fight, Singapore are experienced World Cup campaigners. Likely to play a quick, short style of game in attack and a tenacious, hunting style of game in defence, the Asian nation will annoy plenty of teams in Liverpool, making them run hard and play hard all day long - Dan Ryan

**All Rankings based on matches up to June 30 2019**

