Netball World Cup 2019: Expert's verdict on Group D

This will be the 15th edition of netball's pinnacle tournament and the third time England has played host after the inaugural competition in 1963 and Birmingham in 1995.

Sixteen teams will contest for the ultimate prize, England, Scotland, Samoa and Uganda battle it out for the three qualification places on offer in Group D, Sky Sports' Greenway gives us the lowdown on Group D.

GROUP D

England

Best World Cup finish: 2nd

2nd INF Ranking : No. 3

: No. 3 Coach : Tracey Neville

: Tracey Neville Nickname: Vitality Roses

Vitality Roses Social Media: @EnglandNetball

The hosts arrive at this tournament with a Commonwealth Games gold medal in their pockets and a target on their backs - every team will be going at them. Since they shook up the world order on the Gold Coast, netball in England has gone from strength to strength and head coach Neville will know managing the psychological side of this competition will be as critical as the physical side.

Squad: Jade Clarke (vice-captain), Rachel Dunn, Layla Guscoth, Serena Guthrie (captain), Joanne Harten, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Helen Housby, Geva Mentor, Natalie Panagarry.Chelsea Pitman, Eboni Usoro-Brown, Francesca Williams.

Expert verdict: I think that across the board they have got the best squad in the world. A few tweaks from the Commonwealth Games so it's not the same squad but their starting seven is predominantly the same. I just believe that when it comes to the crunch England have got depth. They have got impact players who have been tried a tested, like Nat Haythornthwaite and Rachel Dunn. They have got a like-for-like in Layla Guscoth and Eboni Usoro-Brown so why England can [win the competition] for me is because they have got the strength. And, that it's a home World Cup that is definitely going to help - Tamsin Greenway

Uganda

Peace Proscovia of Uganda at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Best World Cup finish: 8th

8th INF Ranking : No. 6

: No. 6 Coach : Vincent Kiwanuka

: Vincent Kiwanuka Nickname : She Cranes

: She Cranes Social Media: @UGANetball

The Uganda She Cranes toured England at the end of last year and faced the tournament hosts in a three-Test series. Despite not winning a Test, the team made plenty of fans with their considerable endeavour and the way in which they matched-up against the Commonwealth Games champions. The She Cranes' preparations for this competition included a series of friendly games against Zimbabwe and fans of the sport will certainly enjoy the work of the world-class Peace Proscovia in their shooting circle.

Squad: Jesca Achan, Lilian Ajio, Mary Cholhok, Betty Kizza, Muhaimuna Naamuwaya, Joan Nampugu, Stella Nanfuka, Racheal Nanyonga, Sylivia Nanyonga, Stella Oyella, Peace Proscovia, Meeme Ruth.

Expert verdict: I think that we are all excited to see Peace Proscovia play, having seen her for so many years at Loughborough and then for her to have gone out to the Suncorp and be absolutely smashing it and prove what an integral player she is to any team. I want to see how she matches up against all of the different styles [of defender]. You can't take some of these African nations for granted, Uganda with Peace under the post are going to be dangerous. Keep an eye on how brilliant she will be but also how much flair and passion the She Cranes will play with - Tamsin Greenway

Scotland

Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Best World Cup finish: 6th

6th INF Ranking : No. 7

: No. 7 Coach : Gail Parata

: Gail Parata Nickname: Scottish Thistles

Scottish Thistles Social Media: @NetballScotland

The majority of Scotland's side will be very familiar to viewers of the Vitality Netball Superleague with the presence of Strathclyde Sirens in the competition. Head coach Gail Parata also leads them from a national perspective and will be looking to make the added court-time that her players have had together count. The side finished ninth at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and navigated their way through extra-time to beat Barbados 50-48.

Squad: Emma Barrie, Kelly Boyle, Lynsey Gallagher, Ella Gibbons, Bethan Goodwin, Sarah MacPhail, Claire Maxwell (Captain), Niamh McCall, Nicola McCleery, Hayley Mulheron, Emily Nicholl, Lauren Tait .

Expert verdict: They have had a great season utilising their position in the Vitality Netball Superleague with so many Scottish players at Strathclyde Sirens.There are some exciting players in there and they will be looking to run teams to make sure that they are competing against the top teams and not just be a walkover. Then beating some of the teams that they are up against, like Samoa and Uganda with different kinds of styles. Scotland, the way in which they have been playing this year [with players at Sirens], is really going to help them as a unit going into the World Cup - Tamsin Greenway

Samoa

Samoa played Australia at the 2011 World Netball Championships

Best World Cup finish: 6th

6th INF Ranking : No. 14

: No. 14 Coach : Frances Solia

: Frances Solia Social Media: @NetballSamoa

Samoa came through the Oceania Qualifying tournament and did not drop a match against the Cook Islands, Tonga, Papua New Guinea and Fiji. The side finished that competition with a 54-43 victory over Fiji and will be looking to build on a 11th-place finish in Sydney four years ago. They have been present at seven World Cup competitions to date and sixth position is their highest tournament finish.

Squad: Afi Lafaiali'i-Sapolu, Ann Helen Nu'uali'ita, Ariana Luamanu, Brooke Amber Williams, Eseta Autagavaia, Gene Solia-Gibb, Lenora Misa, Rachel Rasmussen, Sanita To'o, Soli Ropati, Tee Salanoa, Toa Tanimo.

Expert verdict: Samoa - it will be an Islander style with off-marking defence. This is what I love about the World Cup, because we know very little about these teams and they will come in and not be afraid to have a crack at their opponents.You find emerging talent coming from these teams too. They have little sparks and little moments and they will not be afraid to give it. Those games are the ones that the big teams want to come through unscathed from and actually play well against a different style - Tamsin Greenway

**All rankings based on matches up to June, 30 2019**

