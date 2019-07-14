Vitality Netball World Cup: Australia fall just short of century in Sri Lanka rout

4:24 Highlights from the Netball World Cup as Australia took on Sri Lanka in Group A Highlights from the Netball World Cup as Australia took on Sri Lanka in Group A

Australia are happy flying a little under the radar at this year's Vitality World Cup, despite making it three wins from three to top Group A on Sunday afternoon with a comprehensive 99-24 win over Sri Lanka.

The Diamonds, champions in 11 of the previous 14 editions of the tournament, have mixed slick confident displays with a couple of patchy moments, but they've been relatively untroubled in coming through the first phase.

A clash with Antipodean rivals New Zealand looms large in the second phase, as well as games against Malawi and Barbados with the Aussies advancing courtesy of top spot and the four points picked up against fellow qualifiers Northern Ireland and Zimbabwe.

It's Zimbabwe who advance with the two points though as they continued their memorable debut at the event by edging out the Northern Irish in a 51-49 thriller on Court Two.

2019 Vitality Netball World Cup - Second Preliminary Stage Group E Group F Group G Sri Lanka Australia England Singapore New Zealand South Africa Fiji Zimbabwe Uganda Samoa Malawi Jamaica Northern Ireland Scotland Barbados Trinidad & Tobago

England have dominated the early headlines, perhaps understandably in a home World Cup and with hopes high after Commonwealth Games gold last year.

But head coach Lisa Alexander was delighted to see her team eradicate a couple of the sloppy errors that had stood out in their win over Zimbabwe on Sunday - the shooting circle of Steph Wood and Caitlin Thwaites missing just three of their 102 shots.

"We worked on the areas that we wanted to and we had great ball speed and consistency across four quarters," Alexander said.

"We were disappointed and frustrated with a lack of discipline on Saturday [against Zimbabwe], we spoke about that before the game and we were much better and that has to continue as the tournament goes on.

"We have great skills but we have to keep up the effort and the mental concentration to go with them and that is what I was really pleased with."



After breaking down the 75-goal demolition of Sri Lanka, Alexander added her thoughts on the debate surrounding the schedule of the competition, citing the increased levels of athleticism as one of the key reasons.

"Having the back-to-back schedule, not being able to replace injured players, that is a real downer for our sport," she added.

"It's not just the physicality, the athletes are now so highly trained and extraordinarily fit that having to do that level day-in, day-out is going to take it's toll.

"I have always coached tournaments and part of the charm has always been planning the week accordingly but we are getting into such high territory with the athletes being so fit and so intense that we need to be mindful.

"Particularly the back-to-back nature, a few more days off would make a big difference."

In Group C, South Africa, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago advanced to join England, Uganda and Scotland in Group G for the second phase.

As expected South Africa and Jamaica served up the game of the first stage, the Proteas raced into a lead, weathered a comeback from the world's No 2 outfit and then held on down the stretch to win 55-52 amid emotional scenes on Court One.

Jamaica are seen as contenders for the title having risen to their best ever ranking but it's South Africa who will advance with the two points after a first win over the Sunshine Girls that could prove crucial in the chase for a semi-final place.

Trinidad complete the 12 teams going on to compete in the second phase, they were too strong for Fiji, winning 67-56 in the final match of a frenetic opening three days.

