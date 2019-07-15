Vitality Netball World Cup: England power past Jamaica to maintain winning streak

6:10 Highlights from Liverpool as England's unbeaten run in the Netball World Cup continued with victory over Jamaica Highlights from Liverpool as England's unbeaten run in the Netball World Cup continued with victory over Jamaica

England put themselves in pole position for a Vitality Netball World Cup semi-final by beating world No 2 side Jamaica 56-48 in their toughest test of the tournament to date.

The Roses have looked polished and professional so far with three expected victories, but their eight-goal victory on the banks of the Mersey had the look of a statement win from a team with designs on the title.

Despite a fast start from England, Tracey Neville's team had to overcome a deficit for the first time in the tournament, to eventually see off Jamaica, who face an uphill battle to make the last four while England can secure a semi-final place with a win on Wednesday against Trinidad & Tobago.

"We knew that this was going to be one of the toughest games of this round so I'm really pleased with the girls," Neville told Sky Sports.

"You talk about heroes on the court and I think that we had seven on the court today."

The game was always going to represent England's toughest task so far, and even more so after the Sunshine Girls were beaten by South Africa in Sunday night's thriller.

That result, coupled with a second consecutive defeat means Jamaica are relying on other results to go their way as the Proteas carry their points through to this second preliminary phase.

But the Roses' jubilant celebrations on the final whistle, and captain Serena Guthrie's comments afterwards underlined just how important victory was.

"I'm very proud of this team, it's the proudest day since I took over this role as captain," Guthrie said afterwards.

"It's a massive pressure off in a competition like this, if we'd lost to Jamaica today then the pressure would have been on and we knew that.

"We now can afford to do things like rest people, mix up combos, work on some new things, so you know I'm really proud of the fact we are able to come strong on day four."

England and Jamaica came into the game as realistic contenders to break the Australian and New Zealand stranglehold on the trophy. The Roses edged the Commonwealth semi-final on their way to gold last year, but the Sunshine Girls swept the most recent series between them.

Neville's team recovered from conceding the opening goal for the first time this week to take a commanding early lead, but with Jo Harten and Helen Housby uncharacteristically loose under the post, Jamaica rallied from another slow start.

Having been six goals to the good, England led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Sunshine Girls, inspired by shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid, took the lead in the second quarter.

A physical encounter that will stand the Roses in good stead for the remainder of their games went through the gears as Shamera Sterling and Harten went head to head with the teams trading turnovers, intercepts and goals.

England edged their way back in front with Harten and Housby finding their range and with a two-goal advantage restored by the interval, turned in the quarter of their tournament so far.

Inspired by the superstar duo of Geva Mentor and Guthrie, an awesome showing saw England win quarter 16-10, despite the best efforts of Fowler-Reid, who was to maintain her 100 per cent shooting record throughout.

England's speed of play was forcing Jamaican errors that were punished by a refocused Harten-Housby combination, who found their range when it mattered most to send the M&S Bank Arena delirious.

Having powered away in the final 15 minutes, the Roses get their first day off on Tuesday as they prepare for games against Trinidad & Tobago and South Africa and their ultimate goal, the semi-final and finals this weekend.

