Vitality Netball World Cup: Silver Ferns are making a mark in Liverpool

The Silver Ferns' identity is building by the minute in Liverpool

The Silver Ferns arrived at their Netball World Cup with a point to prove, a fourth-placed finish at last year's Commonwealth Games stung them but under Noeline Taurua, they're making a mark at this Vitality Netball World Cup.

Taurua was installed as the 11th Silver Ferns coach in August of last year. She was a prolific and mercurial GA for them and quickly moved into coaching after her playing career ended.

The head coach, who represented New Zealand at the 1995 World Cup and 1998 Commonwealth Games, is hailed by many as one of the most astute and tactically gifted brains in world netball. And, on the face of her side's start at their 2019 World Cup campaign, Taurua's experience is paying dividends.

The Silver Ferns are four from four following victories over Singapore, Barbados and Malawi on the first three days of the competition and a win over Zimbabwe on Monday.

With respect to that quartet of nations, Taurua's squad hasn't been properly tested yet but the netball they have put on the court has given everyone a glimpse that they will be up to the mark when that time comes.

Vitality Netball World Cup - Day Four Results Group F Zimbabwe 36-79 New Zealand Group F Northern Ireland 43-47 Malawi Group F Australia 91-22 Barbados Group E Sri Lanka 88-50 Singapore Group G Jamaica 48-56 England Group E Fiji 54-55 Samoa Group G Trinidad & Tobago 54-57 Uganda Group G South Africa 66-38 Scotland

Historically a strong zone defence is something that the nation was famed for and it's a feature that Sky Sports' Tamsin Greenway has picked up on when it comes to this World Cup.

"We talk about the structures and about how they all understand their job, and how important that is," Greenway said.

"I think they went away from that zone, for a couple of years really. They weren't as good or effective at it but it's really come back now."

Noeline Taurua is a world-respected head coach

Taurua herself was delighted that someone outside of the squad had noticed their development in that area and is clearly extremely passionate about it being at the heart of their work.

"We've been working on that for what seems like forever," said the head coach, whose side will meet the Australian Diamonds on Thursday.

"We're very mindful about our own identity and our own style, and being really dominant and enjoying our time out there. So it's really good that she's (Greenway) actually noticed that, I'm really happy about that."

The Silver Ferns had to settle for second place at the 2015 World Cup

New Zealand are four-time Netball World Cup winners after victories in 1967, 1979, 1987 and 2003. In between those victories they racked up no less than eight runners-up finishes, including at the last three editions of the competition.

However failing to medal at the Commonwealths hit them hard, as did their performances at that tournament. Instead of playing with freedom, life at the sharp end was tough as a sporting nation expected.

Just over 12 months on there seems to be a different mood. The squad's clear-cut identity and the vibrancy they are emitting has caused people to sit up and take note. When questioned if the Silver Ferns could go all the way win this World Cup, Greenway is clear about her opinion.

"Yes I do [think they could win]. At the moment for me, England and New Zealand are the ones that are showing all the strength and adapting as the competition is going on. I'm not saying the Aussies are out of it.

"But New Zealand are just sending a vibe around them, there's some culture stuff going on that I think is really interesting and it's a positive thing."

Of course this is all being said before a considerable test has been thrown the Silver Ferns' way, a test in the form of their neighbours and great rivals Australia. But, under Taurua the squad look sharp, they look focused and they look happy.

The former Silver Fern has demanded a lot from them, she set minimum strength and conditioning targets and stuck to them without question.

It's clear that her players trust her. They trust her knowledge and by the looks of their work on and off the court at the M&S Bank Arena, they trust each other too.

