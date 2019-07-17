2019 Netball World Cup: England reach semi-final after 72-46 win over Trinidad & Tobago

Helen Housby's introduction helped England beat Trinidad & Tobago to move to the brink of the Netball World Cup semi-final

England maintained their perfect record in Liverpool to all but confirm their place in the Netball World Cup semi-final with an emphatic 72-46 win over Trinidad & Tobago.

Victory against highly-fancied Jamaica on Monday meant England were all-but-secured of their last-four spot and they obliged thanks to the introduction of Helen Housby in the second quarter to continue their 100 per cent record.

Australia and New Zealand sealed their place in the last four on Tuesday and South Africa can complete the line-up and ensure England's place as well with a win over Uganda in the final match of the day.

That would set up a Thursday clash to decide the group winner, but the early afternoon focus was on England's return as they seek to end almost three decades of semi-final heartbreak.

Beaten in the last four in each of the last seven tournaments, the minimum requirement for Tracey Neville's Commonwealth gold-winning group of players is the final and they are now almost one game away.

Neville had promised to utilise the full squad as she manages the demands of a draining schedule and she was true to her word, with all 11 players getting court time after Tuesday's day off and Nat Haythornthwaite and Rachel Dunn given a start.

"It's total load management, I knew we would come out a little bit flat today after a day off and then a really important game to secure a semi-final place," Neville said after the game.

"Some players ended up in positions they may not have expected but I said before the tournament it is about team performance and about getting the wins.

Natalie Haythornthwaite was amongst the starters as Neville continues to utilise her squad

"I'm glad we got 72 goals and while we were not quite as clinical as we wanted I did not expect to be today. We started well but made three errors in the second quarter and we can't afford to put our defenders under that sort of pressure.

"But we smartened up, got back into the game and managed to win every quarter."

Following a dominant first quarter, with Geva Mentor and Eboni Usoro-Brown to the fore and Jo Harten again inspired, England were pegged back by a sprightly Trinidad & Tobago who led the second period and left England facing the prospect of losing a quarter for the first time.

However, Dunn's wrist injury in the second quarter saw Housby introduced and as well as a more fluid circle she combined with Jade Clarke to force a crucial turnover that inspired a 14-2 run for the Roses and an 18-goal lead at the break.

England were made to work in a tough second quarter

"We have a full squad who can all do a job so we go out there and play the quarters we are given," said Housby.

"It was a different feeling to come off the bench but I just love being out there on the court, the whole team does."

With an eye on the next three games, Neville continued to ring the changes throughout the third and fourth quarters, Mentor given a break after playing more quarters than any other England player coming into the game and Chelsea Pitman given a rare outing in the centre bib.

Trinidad & Tobago kept pace for most of the final quarter but England had more than enough in the tank to keep plenty in reserve for what promises to be three titanic games across the final four days on the banks of the Mersey.

Also on Day Six in Liverpool...

Earlier in the day, the first of the placings matches for Friday were confirmed, with Fiji beating Sri Lanka to join Samoa in the Group E top two.

Fiji's 59-44 win meaning they will now face Samoa, to determine who finishes in 13th spot - a rematch of the competition's tightest game so far when a one-goal win for Samoa on Monday was only confirmed after a last-second goal for Fiji was disallowed in the final second.

After failing to win a game during the preliminary first phase Samoa made it three wins in succession by hammering Singapore 63-49 meaning that Singapore remain the only team in the competition without a win and face Sri Lanka in the 15th/16th place play-off.

