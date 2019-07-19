Watch Vitality Netball World Cup on YouTube

The Vitality Netball World Cup semi-finals take centre stage on Saturday with four more matches in Liverpool, including England vs New Zealand from 2.30pm

Four more games from the M&S Bank Arena as the battle for a place in Sunday's final serves up a pair of thrilling-looking semi-finals as well as Home Nations taking aim at the placing spots.

Scotland and Barbados get the morning session underway with centre pass at 9am and that is followed by the first blockbuster last-four clash as Australia meet South Africa at 11.30am

It's a quickfire turnaround as coverage of the second semi-final begins at 2.30pm for England against New Zealand, with the Silver Ferns chasing a sixth successive final and the Roses chasing a first.

The action concludes with the 9th-place match-up with more interest from the Home Nations as Northern Ireland play Trinidad & Tobago.

