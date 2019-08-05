Joanna Adams will leave role as England Netball CEO in the autumn

Joanna Adams will leave the governing body this autumn

Joanna Adams will leave her role as England Netball CEO in the autumn after nearly 10 years with the organisation.

Adams first joined England Netball as their commercial director before taking on the position of CEO formally on January 21, 2015.

Before joining the organisation she gained almost 20 years of experience in the sports industry with previous roles including being commercial director for the Football Conference and a director of Notts County FC.

During her time as England Netball's CEO, Adams has been responsible for the strategic plan of the sport in England and has seen record growth in the participation programmes, sponsorship deals and ticket revenue.

"I have put my heart and soul into leading England Netball and I am delighted that I had the opportunity to do so," said Adams after announcing her departure.

Thank you netball family for giving me the best 9 1/2 years https://t.co/Z67jcTj2sJ — Joanna Adams (@JoannaAdams) August 5, 2019

"The sport has attracted many plaudits over the last 18 months - in particular for the positive example it has set for women and girls in sport.



"After the excitement of winning gold at last year's Commonwealth Games and hosting the biggest ever Netball World Cup in Liverpool this summer, I know the organisation is well placed to keep moving forward.

For me, personally, it feels the right time to take on a new and very different challenge but I look forward to watching England Netball's progress in the years ahead. Thank you to all the members, partners, staff and fans who make up our 'netball family' - I will miss you Joanna Adams

Adams' next challenge will see her become the first chief commercial officer of The London Legacy Development Corporation with a remit of helping realise the commercial potential of the park and venues, including the London Stadium.

I can’t quite leave netball @SeatonNatalie looking forward to welcoming @Pulse_Netball to the @CopperBoxArena for your second season https://t.co/O7lJVkrGrN — Joanna Adams (@JoannaAdams) August 5, 2019

Meanwhile Colin Povey, chairman of England Netball, confirmed that the search for Adams' successor has already commenced and that the individual will be announced in due course.

"She leaves the sport in great shape; participation and membership are at all-time highs and the success of the Vitality Roses at last year's Commonwealth Games and the recent Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool continue to inspire our players in both the elite and grassroots level of the game," said Povey

"During her tenure we have witnessed the professionalisation of the elite game and a dramatic transformation in our broadcast and commercial partnerships.

"The search for her successor has already begun and I am confident the role will be attractive to a range of strong candidates.

"Once appointed, the new CEO will have the opportunity to bring their influence to bear on an already successful strategy and will continue to build on the momentum England Netball has built up under Joanna's leadership."

