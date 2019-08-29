Mikki Austin and Surrey Storm secures Katy Hughes' signature for next season

Mikki Austin has announced Katy Hughes as her second signing for next season

Katy Hughes, Surrey Storm's all-time leading appearance maker, has signed a new contract with Mikki Austin's side for the 2020 Vitality Superleague season.

Hughes joins Yasmin Parsons in putting pen to paper in order to stay at Austin's franchise. Together they will look to lead from the front as Parsons takes on the role of vice-captain under Hughes.

"It was an easy decision to return to and it's an honour to be asked to captain Storm - it's a club that means a lot to me," said Hughes on Storm's Twitter page.

"I hope I can use some of my experience to enthuse, inspire and guide both on and off the court"

The franchise's director of netball Austin has already confirmed that preparations for next season are "90 per cent done" and shared her excitement and what's on the horizon for the outfit.

Very excited to have re-signed for my 10th @SurreyStorm season in the NSL. Looking forward to seeing what we can achieve this year - can’t wait to get started #stormrises #duckeggblue #10years https://t.co/pB9Vxqo3aq — Katy (@_katyhughes_) August 29, 2019

Storm finished last season in eighth position, qualifying for the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship which is live on Sky Sports in October, and their sights are set on a strong Superleague campaign after that.

"Two-thirds of our squad are returners, which I'm very happy about, but there are going to be some changes," noted Austin at the franchise's official website.

"I can honestly say that I have a real intense feeling about the team that we have together this year, the personalities that we have, and the calibre of players that we've managed to band together. I think we're looking at a team whose ambition should be driven towards the top four."

Elsewhere in the league, Kathryn Turner and Laura Malcolm will remain with the reigning champions Manchester Thunder with the runners-up, Wasps, losing Bongiwe Msomi to a coaching position back in South Africa.

Maryka Holtzhausen has announced her retirement, as did Kerry Almond before the denouement of last season.

