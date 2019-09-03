Mia Ritchie recommits to Team Bath for 2020 Superleague season

The mid-court player is a one-club woman

Mia Ritchie has become the third player to recommit to Team Bath Netball for the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The mid-court player has signed up for her 11th successive season in Blue & Gold and first wore the franchise's colours whilst studying at the University of Bath.

"It was my dream to play Superleague netball when I first came to the University of Bath and I probably wouldn't have believed it if you said I'd still be in the squad 11 years later," said Ritchie on the franchise's official website.

"The Team Bath dress has such a legacy and history. You never take wearing it for granted and I am delighted to have the chance to do so again in 2020.

"It's the only team I have played for in the Superleague and I pride myself on being a one-club woman."

11 years later and the excitement remains the same! Always an honour to wear the blue and gold 💙💛 https://t.co/brHPaYsB9P — Mia Ritchie (@mia_ritchie) September 3, 2019

Team Bath missed out on the Grand Final last season after a 54-39 loss to Wasps Netball in the semi-final but went on to prevail over Loughborough Lightning on the final day of the season to take third.

They approach the forthcoming season without the presence of Jess Thirlby after her departure and then move into the role of the Vitality Roses head coach. Anna Stembridge will be in sole charge of the Superleague outfit and is excited by Ritchie's re-signing.

"Mia is a pocket rocket on the court and a fantastic person who leads by example. She gives everything week on week in training to ensure that not only is she in the best form but that her team-mates are ready too."

The 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season will be shown live on Sky Sports with the fixtures being announced on September, 30.

The Season Opener will take place on February, 22 2020 and with all franchises taking on the side that finished closest to them at the end of last season, Team Bath will face Loughborough Lightning at the Arena Birmingham.

Alongside Ritchie, the experienced defender Eboni Usoro-Brown and Rachel Shaw have both recommitted to Stembridge's side and as yet, no new player signings have been announced.

